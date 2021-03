Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from day one of the Class B Girl’s State Basketball Tournament.

Results:

(G) Grafton (65), Glenburn (33)

(G) Wilton-Wing (47), Kenmare (40)

(G) Central Cass (58), Hettinger-Scranton (43)

(G) Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (39), Carrington (45)