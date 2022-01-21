Friday Night Frenzy: College Basketball, Hockey and Swimming Highlights

On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, UMary and Minot State are back in action, the Minot Majettes hit the ice against Devils Lake, and Mandan is the host to swimming.
NSIC Basketball Scores:
(M) University of Mary 68, Concordia-St. Paul 66
(W) University of Mary 58, Concordia-St. Paul 79
(M) Minot State 97, Minnesota State-Mankato 69
(W) Minot State 81, Minnesota State-Mankato 71
Hockey Scores:
(G) Minot Majettes 7, Devils Lake Firebirds 1
(G) Williston Coyotes 1, Grand Forks Knightriders 5
(B) Hazen-Beulah North Stars 2, Bottineau-Rugby Braves 9
Bismarck Bobcats (9), North Iowa Bulls (7)
Minotauros (1), St. Cloud Norsemen (4)
WDA Swimming Scores:
Mandan Braves 60, Bismarck Demons 124
Minot Magicians 138, Grand Forks Central Knights 45