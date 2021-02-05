Friday Night Frenzy: High School & College Basketball, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Hockey & Swimming

Friday Night Frenzy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from High School Boy’s Basketball, College Basketball, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Hockey, & Swimming.

Basketball:
(B) Century (63), Turtle Mountain (61)
(B) Bismarck (106), Dickinson (88)
(B) Glen Ullin-Hebron (91), Hettinger-Scranton (59)
(M) UMary (76), Northern State (83)

Gymnastics:
Minot Invitational-
1. Dickinson
2. Jamestown
3. Valley City
4. Legacy
5. Minot

Wrestling:
Minot (70), Turtle Mountain (6)

Hockey:
Century (5), Williston (4)

