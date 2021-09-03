Friday Night Frenzy: Highlights from 11AA, 11A, and 9B Football – 9/3/21

Week two featured a ton of interclass matchups, but the headliner game showcased the Bismarck Demons and the Fargo Shanley Deacons.
Class 11AA & 11A Scores:
Fargo Shanley Deacons (21), Bismarck Demons (20)
Minot Magicians (20), Fargo Davies Eagles (26)
Williston Coyotes (0), Century Patriots (66)
St. Mary’s Saints (20), Mandan Braves (17)
Legacy Sabers (31), Dickinson Midgets (0)
Jamestown Blue Jays (49), Turtle Mountain Braves (8)
Watford City Wolves (19), Wahpeton Huskies (49)
Class 9B Scores:
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (8), Berthold (28)
Kidder County (6), Napoleon-GS (36)
Bottineau (46), North Star (0)
TGU (26), Four Winds (14)
New Salem-Almont (48), Central McLean (28)
Hettinger-Scranton (8), South Border (26)
Grant County-Flasher (44), Beach (36)
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (8), Mott-Regent-New England (46)
Tioga (28), Alexander (12)
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke (8), Divide County (46)