On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, girl’s basketball continues its journey towards state, with district tournaments heating up all around North Dakota.

Friday Girls District Tournament Scores:

(6) #1 Linton-HMB 63, #4 Napoleon-GS 36 – Semifinal

(6) #2 Kidder County 36, #3 Medina-PB 24 – Semifinal

(11) #1 Rugby 64, #4 TGU 041- Semifinal

(11) #2 Westhope/Newburg 61, #3 Bottineau 68 – Semifinal

(11) #6 Velva 45, #7 Drake-Anamoose 50 – Loser Out

(12) #1 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50, #4 Our Redeemer’s 44 – Semifinal

(12) #2 Bishop Ryan 57, #3 Des Lacs-Burlington 38 – Semifinal

(12) #5 Glenburn 51, #8 Berthold 42 – Loser Out

(12) #6 Surrey 48, #7 South Prairie-Max 40 – Loser Out

(15) #1 Trenton 39, #4 Parshall 49 – Semifinal

(15) #2 New Town 54, #3 Mandaree 47 – Semifinal

(15) #6 North Shore-Plaza 62, #7 White Shield 7 – Loser Out

(16) #1 Kenmare 56, #4 Stanley 34 – Semifinal

(16) #2 Divide County 33, #6 Ray 43 – Semifinal

(16) #3 Powers Lake 52, #7 Bowbells/Burke County 19 – Loser Out