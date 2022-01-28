On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, UMary made its return home in hockey and wrestling, while Maysa Arena was host to a hockey tripleheader.
Friday Hockey Scores:
(M) UMary 5, Montana State 1
(M) Minot State 7, Midland 3
(W) Minot State 4, Colorado State 0
(G) Minot Majettes 4, Jamestown Blue Jays 1
(G) Bismarck Blizzard 3, West Fargo United 2
(G) Devils Lake Firebirds 2, Mandan Braves 8
(G) Grand Forks Knightriders 4, Dickinson Midgets 0
(G) Fargo Davies Eagles 8, Williston Coyotes 1
(B) Bismarck Demons 0, Bottineau-Rugby Braves 2
(B) Century Patriots 5, Williston Coyotes 2
College Wrestling:
UMary 28, SW Minnesota State 10
Minot State 10, Minnesota State-Mankato 26