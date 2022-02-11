On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, Shiloh Christian and Flasher battle in a top ten matchup, while other teams in the WDA and Northern Sun hit the court, as well as hockey action.

Friday Basketball Scores:

(B) #10 Shiloh Christian 55, #4 Flasher 47

(G) #1 Century Patriots 56, Legacy Sabers 52

(B) #2 Century Patriots 70, Legacy Sabers 60

(G) #2 Minot Majettes 94, Jamestown Blue Jays 65

(B) #5 Bismarck Demons 73, Pierre (SD) TF Riggs 60

(G) Pierre (SD) TF Riggs 40, #4 Bismarck Demons 48

(B) Williston Coyotes 63, Mandan Braves 77

(G) Turtle Mountain Braves 50, Watford City Wolves 62

(B) Turtle Mountain Braves 91, Watford City Wolves 61

(W) Minot State 65, St. Cloud State 83

(M) Minot State 89, St. Cloud State 81

(M) University of Mary 75, Minnesota-Duluth 71

Friday Hockey Scores:

(M) University of Mary 4, University of Jamestown 0

(B) Bismarck Demons 1, Jamestown Blue Jays 8

(G) Bismarck Blizzard 9, Devils Lake Firebirds 1

(G) Jamestown Blue Jays 4, Dickinson Midgets 0

(B) Hazen-Beulah North Stars 0, Legacy Sabers 8