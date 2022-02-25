On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, the Gymnastics season is coming to an end in Dickinson, while the WDA Basketball tournament field is set with the play-in games.
State Gymnastics All-Around Leaderboard:
1. Dickinson: 148.650
2. Jamestown: 146.650
3. Valley City: 145.283
4. Century: 137.033
5. Legacy: 135.333
WDA Play-In Games:
(G) #6 Mandan Braves 68, #11 Williston Coyotes 22
(G) #7 St. Mary’s Saints 57, #10 Turtle Mountain Braves 58
(G) #8 Watford City Wolves 57, #9 Dickinson Midgets 45
(B) #6 Legacy Sabers 90, #11 Watford City Wolves 39
(B) #7 Mandan Braves 73, #10 Turtle Mountain Braves 59
(B) #8 Jamestown Blue Jays 74, #9 Williston Coyotes 50
Region 3 Tournament Games:
(G) #1 Linton-HMB 52, #3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 34 – Semifinal
(G) #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 49, #3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 38 – Semifinal