On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, the Gymnastics season is coming to an end in Dickinson, while the WDA Basketball tournament field is set with the play-in games.

State Gymnastics All-Around Leaderboard:

1. Dickinson: 148.650

2. Jamestown: 146.650

3. Valley City: 145.283

4. Century: 137.033

5. Legacy: 135.333

WDA Play-In Games:

(G) #6 Mandan Braves 68, #11 Williston Coyotes 22

(G) #7 St. Mary’s Saints 57, #10 Turtle Mountain Braves 58

(G) #8 Watford City Wolves 57, #9 Dickinson Midgets 45

(B) #6 Legacy Sabers 90, #11 Watford City Wolves 39

(B) #7 Mandan Braves 73, #10 Turtle Mountain Braves 59

(B) #8 Jamestown Blue Jays 74, #9 Williston Coyotes 50

Region 3 Tournament Games:

(G) #1 Linton-HMB 52, #3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 34 – Semifinal

(G) #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 49, #3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 38 – Semifinal