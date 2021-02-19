Friday Night Frenzy: State Wrestling

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from day two at the State Wrestling Tournament.
Class A Individual Champions:
106- Koye Grebel (Valley City)
113- Christian Tanefeu (Bismarck)
120- Wilfried Tanefeu (Bismarck)
126- LJ Araujo (Bismarck)
132- Reece Barnhardt (St. Mary’s)
138- Clay Radenz (Century)
145- Jacob Thomas (Fargo South)
152- Troy Berg (Dickinson)
160- Kaden Renner (Bismarck)
170- Brock Fettig (Bismarck)
182- Brandt Kringlie (Bismarck)
195- Isaiah Huus (Bismarck)
220- Truman Werremeyer (Fargo Davies)
285- Josh Krump (Wahpeton)
Team Champion: Bismarck
Class B Individual Champions:
106- Wyatt Engwicht (New Salem-Almont)
113- Cole Gerhardt (New Salem-Almont)
120- Peyton Tuhy (Hettinger-Scranton)
126- Trevor Hinkle (Pembina County)
132- Ethan Wonser (Williams County)
138- Gunner Mogen (Velva)
145- Brecken Lura (Carrington)
152- Boeden Greenley (Lisbon)
160- Garrett Hebl (LaMoure/Litchville-Marion)
170- Jordan Sours (Lisbon)
182- Michael Clifton (Carrington)
195- Nathan Schauer (South Border)
220- Beau Retzlaff (Carrington)
285- AJ Heins (New Salem-Almont)
Team Champion: Lisbon