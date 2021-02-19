Friday Night Frenzy: State Wrestling

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from day two at the State Wrestling Tournament.

Class A Individual Champions:

106- Koye Grebel (Valley City)

113- Christian Tanefeu (Bismarck)

120- Wilfried Tanefeu (Bismarck)

126- LJ Araujo (Bismarck)

132- Reece Barnhardt (St. Mary’s)

138- Clay Radenz (Century)

145- Jacob Thomas (Fargo South)

152- Troy Berg (Dickinson)

160- Kaden Renner (Bismarck)

170- Brock Fettig (Bismarck)

182- Brandt Kringlie (Bismarck)

195- Isaiah Huus (Bismarck)

220- Truman Werremeyer (Fargo Davies)

285- Josh Krump (Wahpeton)

Team Champion: Bismarck

Class B Individual Champions:

106- Wyatt Engwicht (New Salem-Almont)

113- Cole Gerhardt (New Salem-Almont)

120- Peyton Tuhy (Hettinger-Scranton)

126- Trevor Hinkle (Pembina County)

132- Ethan Wonser (Williams County)

138- Gunner Mogen (Velva)

145- Brecken Lura (Carrington)

152- Boeden Greenley (Lisbon)

160- Garrett Hebl (LaMoure/Litchville-Marion)

170- Jordan Sours (Lisbon)

182- Michael Clifton (Carrington)

195- Nathan Schauer (South Border)

220- Beau Retzlaff (Carrington)

285- AJ Heins (New Salem-Almont)

Team Champion: Lisbon