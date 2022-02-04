On this week’s edition of Friday Night Frenzy, we see the return of softball, the Magic City hosted a gymnastics meet and day one of the Bismarck swimming invitational.

Swimming scores:

Grand Forks Red River 108, Mandan 71

West Fargo Sheyenne 106, Mandan 75



Bismarck Invitational Day One:

1. Fargo Davies 1,137

2. Bismarck 973

3. Century 967

4. Moorhead 826

5. Dickinson 818

Softball:

UMary 5, Minot State 10

Gymnastics:

Minot meet:

1. Dickinson 144.575

2. Valley City 139.3

3. Jamestown 138.4

4. Century 133.125

5. Grand Forks 130.575

Wrestling:

Dickinson 25, St. Mary’s 28

Minot 72, Turtle Mountain 9

Legacy 24, Jamestown 40

Hockey:

(W) Michigan State 0, Minot State 8

(M) Minot State 5, Liberty 3

(M) Bismarck Bobcats 1, St. Cloud Norsemen 4

(M) Aberdeen Wings 3, Minot Minotauros 1

(B) Mandan 2, Bottineau 5

(B) Legacy 2, Williston 3

(G) Blizzard 4, Williston 1