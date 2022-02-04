On this week’s edition of Friday Night Frenzy, we see the return of softball, the Magic City hosted a gymnastics meet and day one of the Bismarck swimming invitational.
Swimming scores:
Grand Forks Red River 108, Mandan 71
West Fargo Sheyenne 106, Mandan 75
Bismarck Invitational Day One:
1. Fargo Davies 1,137
2. Bismarck 973
3. Century 967
4. Moorhead 826
5. Dickinson 818
Softball:
UMary 5, Minot State 10
Gymnastics:
Minot meet:
1. Dickinson 144.575
2. Valley City 139.3
3. Jamestown 138.4
4. Century 133.125
5. Grand Forks 130.575
Wrestling:
Dickinson 25, St. Mary’s 28
Minot 72, Turtle Mountain 9
Legacy 24, Jamestown 40
Hockey:
(W) Michigan State 0, Minot State 8
(M) Minot State 5, Liberty 3
(M) Bismarck Bobcats 1, St. Cloud Norsemen 4
(M) Aberdeen Wings 3, Minot Minotauros 1
(B) Mandan 2, Bottineau 5
(B) Legacy 2, Williston 3
(G) Blizzard 4, Williston 1