Friday Night Frenzy: UMary & Class B Girl’s Basketball, WDA Hockey, WDA Wrestling

Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from UMary Basketball, Class B Girl’s Basketball, WDA Hockey, and WDA Wrestling.

Class B Girl’s Basketball:
Shiloh Christian (52), Linton-HMB (62)
Our Redeemer’s (58), Lewis & Clark-Berthold (39)
South Prairie (23), Glenburn (58)
Bishop Ryan (29), Des Lacs-Burlington (24)
White Shield (36), Parshall (68)

NSIC Basketball:
(M) UMary (83), St. Cloud State (76)
(W) UMary (54), St. Cloud State (90)
(M) Minot State (64), SMSU (83)
(W) Minot State (65), Minnesota-Duluth (83)

WDA Hockey:
(B) Bismarck (3), Century (2)
(G) Minot (3), West Fargo (0)

WDA Wrestling:
Century (36), St. Mary’s (35)
Century (74), Turtle Mountain (6)
St. Mary’s (73), Turtle Mountain (0)
Bismarck (55), Jamestown (21)

