Friday Night Frenzy: WDA Basketball Highlights

On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, Bismarck and Century battle it out in a rematch on the hardwood, Legacy locks up with St. Mary’s, and Mandan travels north to take on Minot.
WDA Basketball Scores:
(B) #3 Bismarck Demons 79, #1 Century Patriots 85
(G) #2 Bismarck Demons 57, #1 Century Patriots 65
(B) Legacy Sabers 59, St. Mary’s Saints 61
(G) Legacy Sabers 70, St. Mary’s Saints 56
(G) #5 Minot Majettes 88, Mandan Braves 66
(B) Williston Coyotes 80, Turtle Mountain Braves 67
Class B Scores:
(G) Kidder County 41, #9 Linton-HMB 56
(G) Solen 24, RV Shiloh Christian 73
(B) #8 Flasher 73, RV Standing Rock 58
(B) #10 Bowman County 77, Mott-Regent/Grant County 57
(G) Berthold 37, DLB 52
(G) MLS 45, Our Redeemer’s 46
(G) North Star 48, Rolette 41
(G) Drake-Anamoose 41, TGU 48
(G) Kenmare 58, Powers Lake 36
(G) South Prairie 37, Surrey 42