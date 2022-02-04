On this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, a top 10 Class B girls basketball matchup between #2 Four Winds and #7 Rugby.
Girls scores:
#2 Four Winds 53, #7 Rugby 42
Century 88, Turtle Mountain 35
Bismarck 75, Dickinson 26
Legacy 62, Watford City 27
Ellendale 24, Kidder County 56
South Prairie 36, Central McLean 64
Garrison 60, Tioga 35
Washburn 55, Powers Lake 54
Viterbo 54, Dickinson State 73
Boys scores:
South Prairie 65, Berthold 47
Hazen 81, Killdeer 55
Westhope/Newburg 49, Velva 55
Century 75, Turtle Mountain 57
Legacy 95, Watford City 38
Alexander 21, Trenton 63
Wilton-Wing 63, Medina-Pingree/Buchanan 74
Beulah 63, Heart River 48
Linton-HMB 33, Lamoure 61
Bismarck 95, Dickinson 82
Viterbo 63, Dickinson State 61
Surrey 58, DLB 55