Check out this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from WDA & College Basketball, WDA & NAHL Hockey, and WDA Swimming.

WDA Basketball:

(B) Legacy (72), St. Mary’s (58)

(G) Legacy (83), St. Mary’s (49)

(G) Mandan (70), Minot (62)

College Basketball:

(W) UMary (61), Bemidji State (66)

(W) Minot State (76), Minnesota-Crookston (45)

Hockey:

(WDA-G) Bismarck (6), Jamestown (2)

(NAHL) Bobcats (4), Norsemen (1)