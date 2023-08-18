NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is officially underway and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Grand Forks Red River@Williston7 p.m.FINAL

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Turtle Mountain@Beulah7 p.m.Friday
Grand Forks Central@Watford City7 p.m.Friday

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Bottineau@Carrington7 p.m.Friday
Rugby@Harvey/Wells County7 p.m.Friday
Bishop Ryan@Langdon/Edmore/Munich7 p.m.Friday
Des Lacs-Burlington@Dickinson Trinity7 p.m.Friday
Southern McLean@South Prairie-Max7 p.m.Friday
Stanley@Killdeer7 p.m.Friday
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison@Hazen7 p.m.Friday
Shiloh Christian@Ray/Powers Lake7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke7 p.m.Friday

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Alexander@Berthold7 p.m.Friday
Central McLean@Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn7 p.m.Friday
TGU@Divide County7 p.m.Friday
Dunseith@Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood7 p.m.Friday
Surrey@Tioga7 p.m.Friday
New Salem-AlmontvsKidder County10 a.m.Sat. (Mandan)
Napoleon/Gackle-StreetervsHettinger County12:30 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)
Linton-HMB S-ZvsHettinger-Scranton3 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)
BeachvsSouth Border5:30 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)
Grant County/FlashervsRichardton-Taylor-Hebron8 p.m.Sat. (Mandan)

