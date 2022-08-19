NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s the opening week of football season in North Dakota and Friday Night Frenzy returns! Classes 11B and 9B are back in full swing, while 11A and 11AA kick off with their opening games. We’ll have all the highlights and scores for you here!

Jump To:

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Williston @ Grand Forks Red River – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

The Poll for 11AA Football has not yet been released.

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Watford City @ Grand Forks Central – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Dickinson Trinity @ Des Lacs-Burlington – 7:00 p.m.

Linton-HMB @ Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm – 7:00 p.m.

Bottineau @ Carrington – 7:00 p.m.

Harvey/Wells County @ Rugby – 7:00 p.m.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Bishop Ryan – 7:00 p.m.

South Prairie-Max @ Southern McLean – 7:00 p.m.

Stanley @ Killdeer – 7:00 p.m.

Hazen @ Velva/Garrison – 7:00 p.m.

Ray/Powers Lake @ Shiloh Christian – 7:00 p.m.

Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Bowman County – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Central McLean @ Richardton-Taylor-Hebron – 7:00 p.m.

Hettinger-Scranton @ Kidder County – 7:00 p.m.

Hettinger County @ Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter – 7:00 p.m.

New Salem-Almont @ Beach – 7:00 p.m.

South Border @ Grant County/Flasher – 7:00 p.m.

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood @ Lewis & Clark – 7:00 p.m.

North Star @ St. John – 7:00 p.m.

Surrey @ TGU – 7:00 p.m.

North Prairie @ Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn – 7:00 p.m.

Alexander @ Divide County – 7:00 p.m.

Tioga @ Parshall – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

CLICK HERE – More Articles on 9B Football

More on 11AA Football:

More on 11A Football:

More on 11B Football:

More on 9B Football: