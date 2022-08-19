NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s the opening week of football season in North Dakota and Friday Night Frenzy returns! Classes 11B and 9B are back in full swing, while 11A and 11AA kick off with their opening games. We’ll have all the highlights and scores for you here!
Jump To:
11AA Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Williston @ Grand Forks Red River – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
The Poll for 11AA Football has not yet been released.
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 11AA Football
11A Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Watford City @ Grand Forks Central – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 11A Football
11B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Dickinson Trinity @ Des Lacs-Burlington – 7:00 p.m.
- Linton-HMB @ Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm – 7:00 p.m.
- Bottineau @ Carrington – 7:00 p.m.
- Harvey/Wells County @ Rugby – 7:00 p.m.
- Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Bishop Ryan – 7:00 p.m.
- South Prairie-Max @ Southern McLean – 7:00 p.m.
- Stanley @ Killdeer – 7:00 p.m.
- Hazen @ Velva/Garrison – 7:00 p.m.
- Ray/Powers Lake @ Shiloh Christian – 7:00 p.m.
- Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Bowman County – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 11B Football
9B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Central McLean @ Richardton-Taylor-Hebron – 7:00 p.m.
- Hettinger-Scranton @ Kidder County – 7:00 p.m.
- Hettinger County @ Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter – 7:00 p.m.
- New Salem-Almont @ Beach – 7:00 p.m.
- South Border @ Grant County/Flasher – 7:00 p.m.
- Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood @ Lewis & Clark – 7:00 p.m.
- North Star @ St. John – 7:00 p.m.
- Surrey @ TGU – 7:00 p.m.
- North Prairie @ Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn – 7:00 p.m.
- Alexander @ Divide County – 7:00 p.m.
- Tioga @ Parshall – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 9B Football
More on 11AA Football:
- Football: Legacy’s offense can be a threat again in 2022
- Football: Mandan’s experience could put them a head above the rest in the west
- Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season
- After the Whistle: Mic’d up with Century Football Head Coach Ron Wingenbach
- Football: Bismarck is leaning on a youth movement to push them back to the top
- Football: Century knows building depth is how they can improve from last year’s finish
More on 11A Football:
- Football: Watford City working on defense leading up to week one
- Football: Dickinson’s experience is leaning on the momentum of last season
- Football: Veterans playing key roles for Turtle Mountain
More on 11B Football:
- Football: Class 11B teams meet in Bismarck for joint practice
- Football: Bowman County prepares for the new and old ahead of season
- Football: Bottineau making adjustments with move up to 11-man game
- Football: Ray/Powers Lake making the jump to 11B level
- Football: DLB hoping to build off playoff experience
- Football: Bishop Ryan relying on culture with a new-look roster
- Football: Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose looks to continue winning culture
More on 9B Football:
- Football: Younger players in new roles for MLS
- Football: Grant County-Flasher boasting big line in 2022
- Football: New Salem-Almont’s experience is their biggest strength
- Football: The Surrey Mustangs have a new coach leading the way this season
- Football: Offensive Line anchoring Lewis & Clark
- Football: Divide County looking to improve week by week