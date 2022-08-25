NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Opening week is FINALLY HERE! We’ve got a full slate of games this week and you can find every score and highlight right here!

Jump To:

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • #4 Shanley @ Bismarck – 7:00 p.m.
  • #2 Century @ West Fargo – 7:00 p.m.
  • Legacy @ #1 West Fargo Sheyenne – 7:00 p.m.
  • #5 Fargo Davies @ #3 Mandan – 7:00 p.m.
  • St. Mary’s @ Minot – 8:00 p.m.
  • Fargo South @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • Turtle Mountain @ Valley City – 7:00 p.m.
  • Hazen @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.
  • #5 Grand Forks Red River @ #1 Jamestown – 7:00 p.m.
  • West Fargo Horace @ #3 Dickinson- 2:00 p.m. (SAT.)

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • Linton-HMB @ Lisbon – 7:00 p.m.
  • Bottineau @ Grafton – 7:00 p.m.
  • #2 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ Harvey/Wells County – 7:00 p.m.
  • Rugby @ Carrington – 7:00 p.m.
  • Bishop Ryan @ Trinity – 7:00 p.m.
  • Shiloh Christian @ Nedrose – 7:00 p.m.
  • Killdeer @ South Prairie Max – 7:00 p.m.
  • Bowman County @ Stanley – 7:00 p.m.
  • #5 Velva/D-A/Garrison @ Beulah – 7:00 p.m.
  • Ray/Powers Lake @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.
  • Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Southern McLean – 7:00 p.m.
  • Hazen @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • Hettinger-Scranton @ Central McLean – 7:00 p.m.
  • Kidder County @ Beach – 7:00 p.m.
  • Napoleon/G-S @ Richardton-Taylor-Hebron – 7:00 p.m.
  • #5 Grant County/Flasher @ #3 New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m.
  • Hettinger County @ South Border – 7:00 p.m.
  • Divide County @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood – 7:00 p.m.
  • St. John @ North Prairie – 7:00 p.m.
  • TGU @ North Star – 7:00 p.m.
  • Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ Surrey – 7:00 p.m.
  • Alexander @ Lewis & Clark – 7:00 p.m.

