NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Opening week is FINALLY HERE! We’ve got a full slate of games this week and you can find every score and highlight right here!
11AA Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- #4 Shanley @ Bismarck – 7:00 p.m.
- #2 Century @ West Fargo – 7:00 p.m.
- Legacy @ #1 West Fargo Sheyenne – 7:00 p.m.
- #5 Fargo Davies @ #3 Mandan – 7:00 p.m.
- St. Mary’s @ Minot – 8:00 p.m.
- Fargo South @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
11A Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Turtle Mountain @ Valley City – 7:00 p.m.
- Hazen @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.
- #5 Grand Forks Red River @ #1 Jamestown – 7:00 p.m.
- West Fargo Horace @ #3 Dickinson- 2:00 p.m. (SAT.)
Current Poll Rankings
11B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Linton-HMB @ Lisbon – 7:00 p.m.
- Bottineau @ Grafton – 7:00 p.m.
- #2 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ Harvey/Wells County – 7:00 p.m.
- Rugby @ Carrington – 7:00 p.m.
- Bishop Ryan @ Trinity – 7:00 p.m.
- Shiloh Christian @ Nedrose – 7:00 p.m.
- Killdeer @ South Prairie Max – 7:00 p.m.
- Bowman County @ Stanley – 7:00 p.m.
- #5 Velva/D-A/Garrison @ Beulah – 7:00 p.m.
- Ray/Powers Lake @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.
- Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Southern McLean – 7:00 p.m.
- Hazen @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
9B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Hettinger-Scranton @ Central McLean – 7:00 p.m.
- Kidder County @ Beach – 7:00 p.m.
- Napoleon/G-S @ Richardton-Taylor-Hebron – 7:00 p.m.
- #5 Grant County/Flasher @ #3 New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m.
- Hettinger County @ South Border – 7:00 p.m.
- Divide County @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood – 7:00 p.m.
- St. John @ North Prairie – 7:00 p.m.
- TGU @ North Star – 7:00 p.m.
- Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ Surrey – 7:00 p.m.
- Alexander @ Lewis & Clark – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
