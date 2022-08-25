NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Opening week is FINALLY HERE! We’ve got a full slate of games this week and you can find every score and highlight right here!

Jump To:

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Shanley @ Bismarck – 7:00 p.m.

Shanley @ Bismarck – 7:00 p.m. #2 Century @ West Fargo – 7:00 p.m.

Century @ West Fargo – 7:00 p.m. Legacy @ #1 West Fargo Sheyenne – 7:00 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne – 7:00 p.m. #5 Fargo Davies @ #3 Mandan – 7:00 p.m.

Fargo Davies @ Mandan – 7:00 p.m. St. Mary’s @ Minot – 8:00 p.m.

Fargo South @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Turtle Mountain @ Valley City – 7:00 p.m.

Hazen @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.

#5 Grand Forks Red River @ #1 Jamestown – 7:00 p.m.

Grand Forks Red River @ Jamestown – 7:00 p.m. West Fargo Horace @ #3 Dickinson- 2:00 p.m. (SAT.)

Current Poll Rankings

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Linton-HMB @ Lisbon – 7:00 p.m.

Bottineau @ Grafton – 7:00 p.m.

#2 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ Harvey/Wells County – 7:00 p.m.

Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich @ Harvey/Wells County – 7:00 p.m. Rugby @ Carrington – 7:00 p.m.

Bishop Ryan @ Trinity – 7:00 p.m.

Shiloh Christian @ Nedrose – 7:00 p.m.

Killdeer @ South Prairie Max – 7:00 p.m.

Bowman County @ Stanley – 7:00 p.m.

#5 Velva/D-A/Garrison @ Beulah – 7:00 p.m.

Velva/D-A/Garrison @ Beulah – 7:00 p.m. Ray/Powers Lake @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.

Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Southern McLean – 7:00 p.m.

Hazen @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Hettinger-Scranton @ Central McLean – 7:00 p.m.

Kidder County @ Beach – 7:00 p.m.

Napoleon/G-S @ Richardton-Taylor-Hebron – 7:00 p.m.

#5 Grant County/Flasher @ #3 New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m.

Grant County/Flasher @ New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m. Hettinger County @ South Border – 7:00 p.m.

Divide County @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood – 7:00 p.m.

St. John @ North Prairie – 7:00 p.m.

TGU @ North Star – 7:00 p.m.

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ Surrey – 7:00 p.m.

Alexander @ Lewis & Clark – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

CLICK HERE – More Articles on 9B Football

More on 11AA Football:

More on 11A Football:

More on 11B Football:

More on 9B Football:

PREVIOUS WEEKS: