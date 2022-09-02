NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Heading into the second week of the season, we’ve got some great matchups you’ll definitely want to check out!
Jump To: (We apologize, but page jumps do not work in the KX News Mobile App, we will provide an update when this issue is fixed)
11AA Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- #2 Mandan @ #5 Century – 6:30 p.m.
- Bismarck @ St. Mary’s – 7:00 p.m.
- Minot @ Legacy – 6:30 p.m.
- Dickinson @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 11AA Football
11A Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- #1 Jamestown @ Turtle Mountain – 7:00 p.m.
- Dickinson @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.
- Valley City @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 11A Football
11B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- #1 Kindred @ Linton-HMB – 7:00 p.m.
- Bottineau @ #2 Langdon-E-M – 7:00 p.m.
- Harvey/Wells County @ Thompson – 7:00 p.m.
- Sargent County @ Rugby – 7:00 p.m.
- Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Bishop Ryan – 7:00 p.m.
- Des Lacs-Burlington @ #3 Velva/D-A/Garrison – 7:00 p.m.
- Nedrose @ Stanley – 7:00 p.m.
- South Prairie/Max @ Powers Lake – 7:00 p.m.
- Hazen @ Beulah – 7:00 p.m.
- Southern McLean @ Bowman County – 7:00 p.m.
- Killdeer @ #4 Dickinson Trinity – 7:00 p.m.
- Shiloh Christian @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 11B Football
9B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Dunseith 32, Lewis & Clark 30 – Final, Thursday
- Central McLean @ #2 New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m.
- Kidder County @ Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter -7:00 p.m.
- South Border @ Hettinger/Scranton – 7:00 p.m.
- Beach @ Grant County/Flasher – 7:00 p.m.
- Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood @ St. John – 7:00 p.m.
- Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ TGU – 7:00 p.m.
- Tioga @ Alexander – 7:00 p.m.
- Divide County @ Parshall – 7:00 p.m.
- Richardton-Taylor-Hebron @ Hettinger County – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
CLICK HERE – More Articles on 9B Football
More on 11AA Football:
- Football: Opening win over St. Mary’s a confidence boost for Minot
- Football: Century hopes the early road trip can bring them together
- Football: Legacy’s offense can be a threat again in 2022
- Football: Mandan’s experience could put them a head above the rest in the west
- Football: Bismarck is leaning on a youth movement to push them back to the top
More on 11A Football:
- Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title
- Football: Watford City working on defense leading up to week one
- Football: Dickinson’s experience is leaning on the momentum of last season
- Football: Veterans playing key roles for Turtle Mountain
More on 11B Football:
- Football: Linton-HMB off to a good start under new head coach
- Football: Beulah finding depth in early parts of season
- Football: Class 11B teams meet in Bismarck for joint practice
More on 9B Football:
- Sharing the Sidelines: Krenz coaching duo leads the way for Grant County-Flasher
- Football: Younger players in new roles for MLS
- Football: New Salem-Almont’s experience is their biggest strength
- Football: The Surrey Mustangs have a new coach leading the way this season
- Football: Offensive Line anchoring Lewis & Clark
- Football: Divide County looking to improve week by week
PREVIOUS WEEKS: