NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Heading into the second week of the season, we’ve got some great matchups you’ll definitely want to check out!

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • #2 Mandan @ #5 Century – 6:30 p.m.
  • Bismarck @ St. Mary’s – 7:00 p.m.
  • Minot @ Legacy – 6:30 p.m.
  • Dickinson @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • #1 Jamestown @ Turtle Mountain – 7:00 p.m.
  • Dickinson @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.
  • Valley City @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • #1 Kindred @ Linton-HMB – 7:00 p.m.
  • Bottineau @ #2 Langdon-E-M – 7:00 p.m.
  • Harvey/Wells County @ Thompson – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sargent County @ Rugby – 7:00 p.m.
  • Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Bishop Ryan – 7:00 p.m.
  • Des Lacs-Burlington @ #3 Velva/D-A/Garrison – 7:00 p.m.
  • Nedrose @ Stanley – 7:00 p.m.
  • South Prairie/Max @ Powers Lake – 7:00 p.m.
  • Hazen @ Beulah – 7:00 p.m.
  • Southern McLean @ Bowman County – 7:00 p.m.
  • Killdeer @ #4 Dickinson Trinity – 7:00 p.m.
  • Shiloh Christian @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

  • Dunseith 32, Lewis & Clark 30 – Final, Thursday
  • Central McLean @ #2 New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m.
  • Kidder County @ Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter -7:00 p.m.
  • South Border @ Hettinger/Scranton – 7:00 p.m.
  • Beach @ Grant County/Flasher – 7:00 p.m.
  • Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood @ St. John – 7:00 p.m.
  • Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ TGU – 7:00 p.m.
  • Tioga @ Alexander – 7:00 p.m.
  • Divide County @ Parshall – 7:00 p.m.
  • Richardton-Taylor-Hebron @ Hettinger County – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

