NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Heading into the second week of the season, we’ve got some great matchups you’ll definitely want to check out!

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#2 Mandan @ #5 Century – 6:30 p.m.

Mandan @ Century – 6:30 p.m. Bismarck @ St. Mary’s – 7:00 p.m.

Minot @ Legacy – 6:30 p.m.

Dickinson @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#1 Jamestown @ Turtle Mountain – 7:00 p.m.

Jamestown @ Turtle Mountain – 7:00 p.m. Dickinson @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.

Valley City @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#1 Kindred @ Linton-HMB – 7:00 p.m.

Bottineau @ #2 Langdon-E-M – 7:00 p.m.

Langdon-E-M – 7:00 p.m. Harvey/Wells County @ Thompson – 7:00 p.m.

Sargent County @ Rugby – 7:00 p.m.

Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Bishop Ryan – 7:00 p.m.

Des Lacs-Burlington @ #3 Velva/D-A/Garrison – 7:00 p.m.

Velva/D-A/Garrison – 7:00 p.m. Nedrose @ Stanley – 7:00 p.m.

South Prairie/Max @ Powers Lake – 7:00 p.m.

Hazen @ Beulah – 7:00 p.m.

Southern McLean @ Bowman County – 7:00 p.m.

Killdeer @ #4 Dickinson Trinity – 7:00 p.m.

Dickinson Trinity – 7:00 p.m. Shiloh Christian @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Dunseith 32, Lewis & Clark 30 – Final, Thursday

Central McLean @ #2 New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m.

New Salem-Almont – 7:00 p.m. Kidder County @ Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter -7:00 p.m.

South Border @ Hettinger/Scranton – 7:00 p.m.

Beach @ Grant County/Flasher – 7:00 p.m.

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood @ St. John – 7:00 p.m.

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ TGU – 7:00 p.m.

Tioga @ Alexander – 7:00 p.m.

Divide County @ Parshall – 7:00 p.m.

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron @ Hettinger County – 7:00 p.m.

