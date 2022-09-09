NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 3 and we’ve got plenty of big games lined up that you won’t want to miss!

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Bismarck @ #3 Fargo Davies – 7:00 p.m.

Fargo Davies – 7:00 p.m. #4 West Fargo Sheyenne @ Century – 6:30 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne @ Century – 6:30 p.m. #5 West Fargo @ Legacy – 6:30 p.m.

West Fargo @ Legacy – 6:30 p.m. Minot @ #1 Mandan – 7:00 p.m.

Mandan – 7:00 p.m. St. Mary’s @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Turtle Mountain @ #4 Grand Forks Red River – 7:00 p.m.

Grand Forks Red River – 7:00 p.m. #5 Dickinson @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.

Dickinson @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m. Grand Forks Central @ #1 Jamestown – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#3 Dickinson Trinity @ #5 Shiloh Christian – 7:00 p.m.

Dickinson Trinity @ Shiloh Christian – 7:00 p.m. Northern Cass @ Linton-HMB – 7:00 p.m.

#4 Bottineau @ Harvey/Wells County – 7:00 p.m.

Bottineau @ Harvey/Wells County – 7:00 p.m. Rugby @ Langdon/Edmore/Munich – 7:00 p.m.

Bishop Ryan @ South Prairie-Max – 7:00 p.m.

Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Des Lacs-Burlington – 7:00 p.m.

Nedrose @ #2 Velva/D-A/Garrison – 7:00 p.m.

Velva/D-A/Garrison – 7:00 p.m. Stanley @ Ray/Powers Lake – 7:00 p.m.

Beulah @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.

Bowman County @ Killdeer – 7:00 p.m.

Southern McLean @ Hazen – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Lewis & Clark (8), Alexander (14) – Final, Thursday

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter @ Central McLean – 7:00 p.m.

Hettinger County @ Kidder County – 7:00 p.m.

#3 News Salem-Almont @ South Border – 7:00 p.m.

News Salem-Almont @ South Border – 7:00 p.m. Richardton-Taylor-Hebron @ Beach – 7:00 p.m.

Grant County/Flasher @ Hettinger-Scranton – 7:00 p.m.

Dunseith @ Westhope-Newburn-Glenburn – 7:00 p.m.

TGU @ St. John – 7:00 p.m.

Divide County @ Surrey – 7:00 p.m.

Current Poll Rankings

