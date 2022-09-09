NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 3 and we’ve got plenty of big games lined up that you won’t want to miss!
11AA Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Bismarck @ #3 Fargo Davies – 7:00 p.m.
- #4 West Fargo Sheyenne @ Century – 6:30 p.m.
- #5 West Fargo @ Legacy – 6:30 p.m.
- Minot @ #1 Mandan – 7:00 p.m.
- St. Mary’s @ Williston – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
11A Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Turtle Mountain @ #4 Grand Forks Red River – 7:00 p.m.
- #5 Dickinson @ Watford City – 7:00 p.m.
- Grand Forks Central @ #1 Jamestown – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
11B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- #3 Dickinson Trinity @ #5 Shiloh Christian – 7:00 p.m.
- Northern Cass @ Linton-HMB – 7:00 p.m.
- #4 Bottineau @ Harvey/Wells County – 7:00 p.m.
- Rugby @ Langdon/Edmore/Munich – 7:00 p.m.
- Bishop Ryan @ South Prairie-Max – 7:00 p.m.
- Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke @ Des Lacs-Burlington – 7:00 p.m.
- Nedrose @ #2 Velva/D-A/Garrison – 7:00 p.m.
- Stanley @ Ray/Powers Lake – 7:00 p.m.
- Beulah @ Heart River – 7:00 p.m.
- Bowman County @ Killdeer – 7:00 p.m.
- Southern McLean @ Hazen – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
9B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
- Lewis & Clark (8), Alexander (14) – Final, Thursday
- Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter @ Central McLean – 7:00 p.m.
- Hettinger County @ Kidder County – 7:00 p.m.
- #3 News Salem-Almont @ South Border – 7:00 p.m.
- Richardton-Taylor-Hebron @ Beach – 7:00 p.m.
- Grant County/Flasher @ Hettinger-Scranton – 7:00 p.m.
- Dunseith @ Westhope-Newburn-Glenburn – 7:00 p.m.
- TGU @ St. John – 7:00 p.m.
- Divide County @ Surrey – 7:00 p.m.
Current Poll Rankings
