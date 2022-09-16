NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Week 4 is upon us and there’s been plenty of movement on the polls and plenty of action on this week’s slate as we near the halfway point of the football season!

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Legacy@Bismarck7 p.m.Friday
Century@#5 Minot7 p.m.Friday
Williston@#3 Mandan7 p.m.Friday
Fargo North@St. Mary’s7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Watford City@#1 Jamestown7 p.m.Friday
#5 Valley City@Dickinson7 p.m.Friday
New Town@Turtle Mountain7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Heart River@#2 Dickinson Trinity6 p.m.Thursday
Linton HMB@#5 Oakes7 p.m.Friday
Harvey/Wells County@Park River7 p.m.Friday
Rugby@#5 Thompson7 p.m.Friday
Des Lacs-Burlington@Nedrose7 p.m.Friday
#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison@South Prarie-Max7 p.m.Friday
Stanley@Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke7 p.m.Friday
Beulah@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@Shiloh Christian7 p.m.Friday
Hazen@Killdeer7 p.m.Friday
Ray/Powers Lake@Bishop Ryan7:30 p.m.Saturday
#4 Bottineau@Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm7:30 p.m.Saturday

Current Poll Rankings

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Tioga30Lewis & Clark16FINAL/Tues.
Central McLean@Grant County/Flasher7 p.m.Friday
Kidder County@South Border7 p.m.Friday
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter@#2 New Salem-Almont7 p.m.Friday
Beach@Hettinger County7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger/Scranton@Richardton-Taylor-Hebron7 p.m.Friday
St. John@Dunseith7 p.m.Friday
TGU@Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood7 p.m.Friday
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn@Divide County7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

