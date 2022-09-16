NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Week 4 is upon us and there’s been plenty of movement on the polls and plenty of action on this week’s slate as we near the halfway point of the football season!
11AA Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Legacy
|@
|Bismarck
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Century
|@
|#5 Minot
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Williston
|@
|#3 Mandan
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Fargo North
|@
|St. Mary’s
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11A Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Watford City
|@
|#1 Jamestown
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Valley City
|@
|Dickinson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|New Town
|@
|Turtle Mountain
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Heart River
|@
|#2 Dickinson Trinity
|6 p.m.
|Thursday
|Linton HMB
|@
|#5 Oakes
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Harvey/Wells County
|@
|Park River
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Rugby
|@
|#5 Thompson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|@
|Nedrose
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison
|@
|South Prarie-Max
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Stanley
|@
|Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Beulah
|@
|Southern McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bowman County
|@
|Shiloh Christian
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hazen
|@
|Killdeer
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Ray/Powers Lake
|@
|Bishop Ryan
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
|#4 Bottineau
|@
|Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Current Poll Rankings
9B Football
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Tioga
|30
|Lewis & Clark
|16
|FINAL/Tues.
|Central McLean
|@
|Grant County/Flasher
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kidder County
|@
|South Border
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
|@
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Beach
|@
|Hettinger County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hettinger/Scranton
|@
|Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|St. John
|@
|Dunseith
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|TGU
|@
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
|@
|Divide County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
