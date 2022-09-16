NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Week 4 is upon us and there’s been plenty of movement on the polls and plenty of action on this week’s slate as we near the halfway point of the football season!

11AA Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Legacy @ Bismarck 7 p.m. Friday Century @ #5 Minot 7 p.m. Friday Williston @ #3 Mandan 7 p.m. Friday Fargo North @ St. Mary’s 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings

11A Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Watford City @ #1 Jamestown 7 p.m. Friday #5 Valley City @ Dickinson 7 p.m. Friday New Town @ Turtle Mountain 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings

11B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Heart River @ #2 Dickinson Trinity 6 p.m. Thursday Linton HMB @ #5 Oakes 7 p.m. Friday Harvey/Wells County @ Park River 7 p.m. Friday Rugby @ #5 Thompson 7 p.m. Friday Des Lacs-Burlington @ Nedrose 7 p.m. Friday #3 Velva/D-A/Garrison @ South Prarie-Max 7 p.m. Friday Stanley @ Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke 7 p.m. Friday Beulah @ Southern McLean 7 p.m. Friday Bowman County @ Shiloh Christian 7 p.m. Friday Hazen @ Killdeer 7 p.m. Friday Ray/Powers Lake @ Bishop Ryan 7:30 p.m. Saturday #4 Bottineau @ Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Current Poll Rankings

9B Football

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Tioga 30 Lewis & Clark 16 FINAL/Tues. Central McLean @ Grant County/Flasher 7 p.m. Friday Kidder County @ South Border 7 p.m. Friday Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter @ #2 New Salem-Almont 7 p.m. Friday Beach @ Hettinger County 7 p.m. Friday Hettinger/Scranton @ Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 7 p.m. Friday St. John @ Dunseith 7 p.m. Friday TGU @ Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 7 p.m. Friday Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ Divide County 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings

