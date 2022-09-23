NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 5 and KX Sports is LIVE! We’ll be broadcasting an exciting matchup between St. Mary’s and #3 Mandan with Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble on the call! We’ll also have coverage of all the biggest matchups throughout the state.
Jump To:11AA
LIVE: 11AA Football – St.Mary’s @ #3 Mandan – 6:30 p.m. CT
KX Sports will be broadcasting this exciting matchup and you can watch it right here! Check out our preview for both teams below:
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|St. Mary’s
|@
|#3 Mandan
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|Williston
|@
|Legacy
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|Bismarck
|@
|West Fargo
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Century
|@
|#4 Shanley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Minot
|@
|#1 Fargo Davies
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Watford City
|@
|Turtle Mountain
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Devils Lake
|@
|Dickinson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#1 Jamestown
|@
|Wahpeton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Central Cass
|@
|Linton-HMB
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#4 Bottineau
|@
|Rugby
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bishop Ryan
|@
|Stanley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|South Prairie-Max
|@
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Nedrose
|@
|Ray/Powers Lake
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke
|@
|#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Killdeer
|@
|Beulah
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 Trinity
|@
|Bowman County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Shiloh Christian
|@
|Hazen
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Heart River
|@
|Southern McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
9B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|50
|Richardton
|6
|FINAL
|Central McLean
|@
|Kidder County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|South Border
|@
|Napoleon-G-S
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hettinger/Scranton
|@
|Beach
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Divide County
|@
|Dunseith
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|@
|Tioga
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Surrey
|@
|St. John
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Lewis & Clark
|@
|TGU
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
|@
|Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|Hettinger County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
Featured Articles
More on 11AA Football:
- Football: Mandan ready for revenge in rematch against St. Mary’s
- Football: The Saints are ready to repeat history against Mandan on Friday
- Football: Legacy preparation has the team believing it’ll be different this year
- Football: Century hopes the early road trip can bring them together
- Football: Bismarck is leaning on a youth movement to push them back to the top
More on 11A Football:
- Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title
- Football: Watford City working on defense leading up to week one
- Football: Dickinson’s experience is leaning on the momentum of last season
- Football: Veterans playing key roles for Turtle Mountain
More on 11B Football:
- After the Whistle: A chat with FNF Week One Athlete of the Week Ty Dassinger of Dickinson Trinity
- Football: FNF Athlete of the Week Ben Schepp
- Football: Shiloh Christian aiming to remain disciplined on the field
- Football: Bottineau hoping to build off upset win
- Football: Harvey-Wells County looking to seniors for guidance on a younger team
- Football: Linton-HMB off to a good start under new head coach
More on 9B Football:
- Football: Tioga improves to 4-0
- Football: New Salem-Almont’s defense dominant early in the season
- Sharing the Sidelines: Krenz coaching duo leads the way for Grant County-Flasher
- Football: Younger players in new roles for MLS