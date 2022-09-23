NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 5 and KX Sports is LIVE! We’ll be broadcasting an exciting matchup between St. Mary’s and #3 Mandan with Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble on the call! We’ll also have coverage of all the biggest matchups throughout the state.

LIVE: 11AA Football – St.Mary’s @ #3 Mandan – 6:30 p.m. CT

KX Sports will be broadcasting this exciting matchup and you can watch it right here! Check out our preview for both teams below:

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

St. Mary’s @ #3 Mandan 6:30 p.m. Friday Williston @ Legacy 6:30 p.m. Friday Bismarck @ West Fargo 7 p.m. Friday Century @ #4 Shanley 7 p.m. Friday #5 Minot @ #1 Fargo Davies 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings