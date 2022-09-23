NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 5 and KX Sports is LIVE! We’ll be broadcasting an exciting matchup between St. Mary’s and #3 Mandan with Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble on the call! We’ll also have coverage of all the biggest matchups throughout the state.

LIVE: 11AA Football – St.Mary’s @ #3 Mandan – 6:30 p.m. CT

KX Sports will be broadcasting this exciting matchup and you can watch it right here! Check out our preview for both teams below:

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

St. Mary’s@#3 Mandan6:30 p.m.Friday
Williston@Legacy6:30 p.m.Friday
Bismarck@West Fargo7 p.m.Friday
Century @#4 Shanley7 p.m.Friday
#5 Minot@#1 Fargo Davies 7 p.m.Friday

11A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Watford City@Turtle Mountain7 p.m.Friday
Devils Lake@Dickinson7 p.m.Friday
#1 Jamestown@Wahpeton7 p.m.Friday

11B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Central Cass@Linton-HMB7 p.m.Friday
#4 Bottineau@Rugby7 p.m.Friday
Bishop Ryan@Stanley7 p.m.Friday
South Prairie-Max@Des Lacs-Burlington7 p.m.Friday
Nedrose@Ray/Powers Lake7 p.m.Friday
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke@#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison 7 p.m.Friday
Killdeer@Beulah7 p.m.Friday
#2 Trinity@Bowman County7 p.m.Friday
Shiloh Christian@Hazen7 p.m.Friday
Heart River@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday

9B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#2 New Salem-Almont50Richardton6FINAL
Central McLean@Kidder County7 p.m.Friday
South Border@Napoleon-G-S7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger/Scranton@Beach7 p.m.Friday
Divide County@Dunseith7 p.m.Friday
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood@Tioga7 p.m.Friday
Surrey@St. John7 p.m.Friday
Lewis & Clark@TGU7 p.m.Friday
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn@Alexander7 p.m.Friday
Grant County/Flasher@Hettinger County7 p.m.Friday

