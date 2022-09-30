NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 6 and KX Sports is LIVE once again! This week the KX team is headed to Shiloh Christian as they host Beulah, both entering with a 5-1 record. Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble will be on the call again as well! We’ll also have coverage of all the biggest matchups throughout the state.

Game of the Week: 9B Football – Beulah @ Shiloh Christian – 7 p.m.

This week’s big matchup is between Shiloh Christian and Beulah. We’ll have the full stream right here as well as on the Dakota’s CW at 7 p.m. CT. Until then, check out our previews of the game:

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Williston7Century34Final/Thurs.
#3 Mandan@Bismarck6:30 p.m.Friday
#4 Shanley@#5 Legacy6:30 p.m.Friday
#2 West Fargo Sheyenne@Minot7 p.m.Friday
West Fargo@St. Marys7 p.m.Friday

11A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Dickinson@#2 Jamestown7 p.m.Friday
Turtle Mountain@Devils Lake3 p.m.Saturday

11B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Beulah@Shiloh Christian7 p.m.Friday/CW
Southern McLean@Killdeer5 p.m.Friday
#4 Bottineau@Hillsboro-Central Valley7 p.m.Friday
Harvey/Wells County@Carrington7 p.m.Friday
Rugby@Park River7 p.m.Friday
Des Lacs-Burlington@Bishop Ryan7 p.m.Friday
Nedrose@South Prairie-Max7 p.m.Friday
#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison@Stanley7 p.m.Friday
Ray/Powers Lake@Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@Heart River7 p.m.Friday
Hazen@#2 Trinity7 p.m.Friday

9B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

St. John@Tioga6 p.m.Friday
South Border@Central McLean7 p.m.Friday
Kidder County@#2 New Salem-Almont7 p.m.Friday
Beach@Napolean/G-S7 p.m.Friday
Grant County/Flasher@Richardton-Taylor-Hebron7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger County@Hettinger/Scranton7 p.m.Friday
Dunseith@TGU7 p.m.Friday
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood@Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn7 p.m.Friday
Alexander@Surrey7 p.m.Friday
Lewis & Clark@Divide County7 p.m.Friday

