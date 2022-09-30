NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 6 and KX Sports is LIVE once again! This week the KX team is headed to Shiloh Christian as they host Beulah, both entering with a 5-1 record. Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble will be on the call again as well! We’ll also have coverage of all the biggest matchups throughout the state.
Game of the Week: 9B Football – Beulah @ Shiloh Christian – 7 p.m.
This week’s big matchup is between Shiloh Christian and Beulah. We’ll have the full stream right here as well as on the Dakota’s CW at 7 p.m. CT. Until then, check out our previews of the game:
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Williston
|7
|Century
|34
|Final/Thurs.
|#3 Mandan
|@
|Bismarck
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#4 Shanley
|@
|#5 Legacy
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 West Fargo Sheyenne
|@
|Minot
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|West Fargo
|@
|St. Marys
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Dickinson
|@
|#2 Jamestown
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Turtle Mountain
|@
|Devils Lake
|3 p.m.
|Saturday
Current Poll Rankings
11B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Beulah
|@
|Shiloh Christian
|7 p.m.
|Friday/CW
|Southern McLean
|@
|Killdeer
|5 p.m.
|Friday
|#4 Bottineau
|@
|Hillsboro-Central Valley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Harvey/Wells County
|@
|Carrington
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Rugby
|@
|Park River
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|@
|Bishop Ryan
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Nedrose
|@
|South Prairie-Max
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison
|@
|Stanley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Ray/Powers Lake
|@
|Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bowman County
|@
|Heart River
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hazen
|@
|#2 Trinity
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
9B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|St. John
|@
|Tioga
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|South Border
|@
|Central McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kidder County
|@
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Beach
|@
|Napolean/G-S
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hettinger County
|@
|Hettinger/Scranton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Dunseith
|@
|TGU
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|@
|Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Alexander
|@
|Surrey
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Lewis & Clark
|@
|Divide County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
