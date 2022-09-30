NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 6 and KX Sports is LIVE once again! This week the KX team is headed to Shiloh Christian as they host Beulah, both entering with a 5-1 record. Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble will be on the call again as well! We’ll also have coverage of all the biggest matchups throughout the state.

Game of the Week: 9B Football – Beulah @ Shiloh Christian – 7 p.m.

This week’s big matchup is between Shiloh Christian and Beulah. We’ll have the full stream right here as well as on the Dakota’s CW at 7 p.m. CT. Until then, check out our previews of the game:

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Williston 7 Century 34 Final/Thurs. #3 Mandan @ Bismarck 6:30 p.m. Friday #4 Shanley @ #5 Legacy 6:30 p.m. Friday #2 West Fargo Sheyenne @ Minot 7 p.m. Friday West Fargo @ St. Marys 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings