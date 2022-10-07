NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 7 and we’re onto our final live stream of the season featuring rivals Bismarck and Minot. Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble will be on the call once again right here and on the Dakota’s CW! There’s also plenty of action across the state that you won’t want to miss!

LIVE: Bismarck @ Minot – 7:00 p.m. CT

We’ll be LIVE for Bismarck @ Minot right here and on the Dakota’s CW! Check out our preview below:

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Bismarck @ Minot 7 p.m. Friday/CW #5 Legacy @ Century 7 p.m. Friday #3 Mandan @ Dickinson 7 p.m. Friday Fargo South @ St. Mary’s 7 p.m. Friday Watford City @ Williston 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings