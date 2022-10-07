NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 7 and we’re onto our final live stream of the season featuring rivals Bismarck and Minot. Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble will be on the call once again right here and on the Dakota’s CW! There’s also plenty of action across the state that you won’t want to miss!
Jump To:11AA
LIVE: Bismarck @ Minot – 7:00 p.m. CT
We’ll be LIVE for Bismarck @ Minot right here and on the Dakota’s CW! Check out our preview below:
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Bismarck
|@
|Minot
|7 p.m.
|Friday/CW
|#5 Legacy
|@
|Century
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Mandan
|@
|Dickinson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Fargo South
|@
|St. Mary’s
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Watford City
|@
|Williston
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#3 Mandan
|@
|Dickinson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Watford City
|@
|Williston
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Grafton
|@
|Harvey/Wells County
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Hillsboro/Central Valley
|@
|Rugby
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bishop Ryan
|@
|#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Ray/Powers Lake
|@
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke
|@
|Nedrose
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Stanley
|@
|South Prairie-Max
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 Trinity
|@
|Beulah
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bowman County
|@
|Hazen
|7 p.m
|Friday
|Heart River
|@
|Killdeer
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Shiloh Christian
|@
|Southern McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
9B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Beach
|@
|Central McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|Kidder County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Napoleon/G-S
|@
|Hettinger-Scranton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|@
|Hettinger County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
|@
|South Border
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Dunseith
|@
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|St. John
|@
|Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|TGU
|@
|Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Tioga
|@
|Divide County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Surrey
|@
|Lewis & Clark
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
Featured Articles
More on 11AA Football:
- Football: Minot hopes for second straight win over Bismarck
- Football: Bismarck prepares for a classic rivalry game up north
- Football: Century grabs first win of the season with victory over Williston
- Football: Legacy preparation has the team believing it’ll be different this year
More on 11A Football:
- Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title
- Football: Watford City working on defense leading up to week one
- Football: Dickinson’s experience is leaning on the momentum of last season
- Football: Veterans playing key roles for Turtle Mountain
More on 11B Football:
- Bishop Ryan and Velva battle for Aggie Foundation Penny Trophy
- Football: Lakers riding 4 game win streak heading into region matchup with the Outlaws
- After the Whistle: FNF Athlete of the Week Tyson Enget
- Beulah football’s defensive changes paying dividends
- Football: Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison hoping to build off strong start
- After the Whistle: A chat with FNF Week One Athlete of the Week Ty Dassinger of Dickinson Trinity
- Football: FNF Athlete of the Week Ben Schepp
More on 9B Football:
- Football: New Salem-Almont’s defense dominant early in the season
- Sharing the Sidelines: Krenz coaching duo leads the way for Grant County-Flasher
- Football: Younger players in new roles for MLS