NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 7 and we’re onto our final live stream of the season featuring rivals Bismarck and Minot. Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble will be on the call once again right here and on the Dakota’s CW! There’s also plenty of action across the state that you won’t want to miss!

LIVE: Bismarck @ Minot – 7:00 p.m. CT

We’ll be LIVE for Bismarck @ Minot right here and on the Dakota’s CW! Check out our preview below:

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Bismarck@Minot7 p.m.Friday/CW
#5 Legacy@Century7 p.m.Friday
#3 Mandan@Dickinson7 p.m.Friday
Fargo South@St. Mary’s7 p.m.Friday
Watford City@Williston7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

11A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Current Poll Rankings

11B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Grafton@Harvey/Wells County6 p.m.Friday
#5 Hillsboro/Central Valley@Rugby7 p.m.Friday
Bishop Ryan@#3 Velva/D-A/Garrison7 p.m.Friday
Ray/Powers Lake@Des Lacs-Burlington7 p.m.Friday
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke@Nedrose7 p.m.Friday
Stanley@South Prairie-Max7 p.m.Friday
#2 Trinity@Beulah7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@Hazen7 p.mFriday
Heart River@Killdeer7 p.m.Friday
Shiloh Christian@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

9B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Beach@Central McLean7 p.m.Friday
Grant County/Flasher@Kidder County7 p.m.Friday
Napoleon/G-S@Hettinger-Scranton7 p.m.Friday
#2 New Salem-Almont@Hettinger County7 p.m.Friday
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron@South Border7 p.m.Friday
Dunseith@Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood7 p.m.Friday
St. John@Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn7 p.m.Friday
TGU@Alexander7 p.m.Friday
Tioga@Divide County7 p.m.Friday
Surrey@Lewis & Clark7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

Featured Articles

