NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 8 and playoff football has begun for the 9B class! We’re nearing the end of the season, giving us plenty of important games that you’ll want to see this week.

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

St. Mary’s @ Legacy 6:30 p.m. Friday #1 West Fargo Sheyenne @ Bismarck 7 p.m. Friday Century @ #4 Fargo Davies 7 p.m. Friday #3 Shanley @ #2 Mandan 7 p.m. Friday #5 Minot @ Williston 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings