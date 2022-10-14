NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 8 and playoff football has begun for the 9B class! We’re nearing the end of the season, giving us plenty of important games that you’ll want to see this week.

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

St. Mary’s@Legacy6:30 p.m.Friday
#1 West Fargo Sheyenne@Bismarck7 p.m.Friday
Century@#4 Fargo Davies7 p.m.Friday
#3 Shanley@#2 Mandan7 p.m.Friday
#5 Minot@Williston7 p.m.Friday

11A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Dickinson@Turtle Mountain7 p.m.Friday
Devils Lake@Watford City7 p.m.Friday

11B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Grafton@Rugby6 p.m.Friday
Linton-HMB@Oak Grove7 p.m.Friday
Park River@Bottineau7 p.m.Friday
Bishop Ryan@Nedrose7 p.m.Friday
Des Lacs-Burlington@Stanley7 p.m.Friday
South Prairie-Max@Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke7 p.m.Friday
#2 Velva/D-A/Garrison@Ray/Powers Lake7 p.m.Friday
#5 Dickinson Trinity@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday
Heart River@Hazen7 p.m.Friday
Killdeer@Shiloh Christian7 p.m.Friday

9B

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Maple RivervsRichland12 p.m.Sat.
SurreyvsMohall-Lansford-Sherwood1 p.m.Sat.
Wyndmere/LidgerwoodvsHatton/Northwood1 p.m.Sat.
Hettinger CountyvsKidder County1 p.m.Sat.
North BordervsNew Rockford-Sheyenne1 p.m.Sat.
North StarvsLarimore2 p.m.Sat.
South BordervsHettinger/Scranton2 p.m.Sat.
Westhope/Newburg/GlenburnvsTioga2 p.m.Sat.

