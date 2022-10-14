NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s Week 8 and playoff football has begun for the 9B class! We’re nearing the end of the season, giving us plenty of important games that you’ll want to see this week.
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|St. Mary’s
|@
|Legacy
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#1 West Fargo Sheyenne
|@
|Bismarck
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Century
|@
|#4 Fargo Davies
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Shanley
|@
|#2 Mandan
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Minot
|@
|Williston
|7 p.m.
|Friday
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Dickinson
|@
|Turtle Mountain
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Devils Lake
|@
|Watford City
|7 p.m.
|Friday
11B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Grafton
|@
|Rugby
|6 p.m.
|Friday
|Linton-HMB
|@
|Oak Grove
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Park River
|@
|Bottineau
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bishop Ryan
|@
|Nedrose
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|@
|Stanley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|South Prairie-Max
|@
|Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 Velva/D-A/Garrison
|@
|Ray/Powers Lake
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Dickinson Trinity
|@
|Southern McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Heart River
|@
|Hazen
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Killdeer
|@
|Shiloh Christian
|7 p.m.
|Friday
9B
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Maple River
|vs
|Richland
|12 p.m.
|Sat.
|Surrey
|vs
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|1 p.m.
|Sat.
|Wyndmere/Lidgerwood
|vs
|Hatton/Northwood
|1 p.m.
|Sat.
|Hettinger County
|vs
|Kidder County
|1 p.m.
|Sat.
|North Border
|vs
|New Rockford-Sheyenne
|1 p.m.
|Sat.
|North Star
|vs
|Larimore
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|South Border
|vs
|Hettinger/Scranton
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|vs
|Tioga
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
