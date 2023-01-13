NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Week two of the Friday Night Frenzy featured a top-five matchup in basketball, two top-ranked teams going head-to-head in wrestling, and much more!
Girls Basketball:
|#1 Kenmare-Bowbells
|54
|#5 Carrington
|44
|Final
|St. Mary’s
|79
|Turtle Mountain
|51
|Final
|Mandan
|90
|Watford City
|39
|Final
Boys Basketball:
|Glenburn
|26
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|79
|Final
|South Prairie
|51
|Surrey
|52
|Final
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|Our Redeemer’s
|Final
|#2 Mandan
|86
|Watford City
|59
|Final
|#3 Minot
|69
|Williston
|49
|Final
|St. Mary’s
|81
|Turtle Mountain
|74
|Final
Wrestling:
|Boys Wrestling –
|Century
|33
|Jamestown
|34
|Final
|Boys Wrestling –
|Bismarck
|32
|Williston
|30
|Final
|Girls Wrestling –
|Century
|30
|Jamestown
|42
|Final
|Girls Wrestling –
|Bismarck
|20
|Williston
|17
|Final
Gymnastics:
|1. Dickinson
|147.225
|2. Century
|140.100
|3. Jamestown
|138.500
|4. Minot
|135.175
|5. Legacy
|131.650
Hockey:
|NAHL
|Bismarck Bobcats
|1
|North Iowa Bulls
|2
|Final
|Women’s Hockey
|Minot State
|5
|Indiana Tech
|2
|Final
|Girls Hockey
|Mandan
|2
|Century
|1
|Final
