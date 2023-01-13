NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Week two of the Friday Night Frenzy featured a top-five matchup in basketball, two top-ranked teams going head-to-head in wrestling, and much more!

Girls Basketball:

#1 Kenmare-Bowbells54#5 Carrington44Final
St. Mary’s79Turtle Mountain51Final
Mandan90Watford City39Final

Boys Basketball:

Glenburn26Des Lacs-Burlington79Final
South Prairie51Surrey52Final
Mohall-Lansford-SherwoodOur Redeemer’sFinal
#2 Mandan86Watford City59Final
#3 Minot69Williston49Final
St. Mary’s81Turtle Mountain74Final

Wrestling:

Boys Wrestling –Century33Jamestown34Final
Boys Wrestling –Bismarck32Williston30Final
Girls Wrestling –Century30Jamestown42Final
Girls Wrestling –Bismarck20Williston17Final

Gymnastics:

1. Dickinson147.225
2. Century140.100
3. Jamestown138.500
4. Minot 135.175
5. Legacy131.650

Hockey:

NAHLBismarck Bobcats1North Iowa Bulls2Final
Women’s HockeyMinot State5Indiana Tech2Final
Girls HockeyMandan2Century1Final

