NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially playoff football season in North Dakota! All four classes are down to their final eight teams as the most exciting time of the season kicks off!
Jump To:11AA
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#6 Minot
|@
|#3 Shanley
|6:00 p.m.
|Friday
|#8 Century
|@
|#1 West Fargo Sheyenne
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Fargo Davies
|@
|#4 Legacy
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#7 West Fargo
|@
|#2 Mandan
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday
Current Playoff Bracket
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#8 Dickinson
|@
|#1 Fargo South
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Fargo North
|@
|#4 Valley City
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday
|#7 Grand Forks Central
|@
|#2 Jamestown
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday
|#6 Wahpeton
|@
|#3 Red River
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday
Current Playoff Bracket
11B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores:
|Central Cass
|@
|#1 Kindred
|1:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|Shiloh Christian
|@
|#4 Beulah
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|Dickinson Trinity
|@
|#2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|Oakes
|@
|#3 Hillsboro/Central Valley
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
Current Playoff Bracket
9B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores:
|Surrey
|@
|#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|#5 Mayport-C-G
|@
|#4 Cavalier
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|#7 Grant County/Flasher
|@
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|@
|#3 North Prairie
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
Current Playoff Bracket
Featured Articles
More on 11AA Football:
- Football: In a season of parity at the 11AA level, Century is asking ‘why not us?’
- Football: Legacy preparing for a rematch in first ever home playoff game
- Football: Mandan is determined to avoid an early exit in the postseason, working to correct last week’s mistakes
More on 11A Football:
- Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title
- Football: Dickinson’s experience is leaning on the momentum of last season
More on 11B Football:
- Football: Aggies preparing for a top-five matchup against Dickinson Trinity in 11B Quarterfinals
- Football: Dickinson Trinity’s high-powered offense hopes to keep rolling in postseason
- Football: Beulah’s Beauchamp stepping up in a big way
More on 9B Football:
- After the Whistle: Divide County overcoming adversity leading up to playoff run
- Football: Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn prepares for first trip to playoffs since 2017