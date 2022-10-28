NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially playoff football season in North Dakota! All four classes are down to their final eight teams as the most exciting time of the season kicks off!

11AA

#6 Minot@#3 Shanley6:00 p.m.Friday
#8 Century@#1 West Fargo Sheyenne6:30 p.m.Friday
#5 Fargo Davies@#4 Legacy6:30 p.m.Friday
#7 West Fargo@#2 Mandan7:00 p.m.Friday

Current Playoff Bracket

11A

#8 Dickinson@#1 Fargo South7:00 p.m.Friday
#5 Fargo North@#4 Valley City7:00 p.m.Friday
#7 Grand Forks Central@#2 Jamestown7:00 p.m.Friday
#6 Wahpeton@#3 Red River7:00 p.m.Friday

Current Playoff Bracket

11B

Central Cass@#1 Kindred1:00 p.m.Saturday
Shiloh Christian@#4 Beulah2:00 p.m.Saturday
Dickinson Trinity@#2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison2:00 p.m.Saturday
Oakes@#3 Hillsboro/Central Valley2:00 p.m.Saturday

Current Playoff Bracket

9B

Surrey@#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion2:00 p.m.Saturday
#5 Mayport-C-G@#4 Cavalier2:00 p.m.Saturday
#7 Grant County/Flasher@#2 New Salem-Almont2:00 p.m.Saturday
Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn@#3 North Prairie2:00 p.m.Saturday

Current Playoff Bracket

