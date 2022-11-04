NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s the final eight matchups before we head to Fargo for the 2022 Dakota Bowl! Who’s going to advance and be one step away from history? We’ll have the answers right here!
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#8 Century
|@
|#5 Fargo Davies
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Shanley
|@
|#2 Mandan
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
Current Playoff Bracket
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#5 Fargo North
|@
|#1 Fargo South
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Red River
|@
|#2 Jamestown
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday
Current Playoff Bracket
11B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores:
|#3 Hillsboro/Central Valley
|@
|#2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|Central Cass
|@
|#4 Beulah
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
Current Playoff Bracket
9B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores:
|#4 Cavalier
|@
|#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
|#3 North Prairie
|@
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|2:00 p.m.
|Saturday
Current Playoff Bracket
