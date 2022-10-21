NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Sweet 16 has officially begun for Classes 11B and 9B, while 11AA and 11A wrap up the final week of the regular season before it’s officially playoff football throughout the state of North Dakota!

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Bismarck 0 Century 23 FINAL/Thurs. #2 Mandan 17 #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 28 FINAL/Thurs. St. Mary’s 14 #3 Fargo Shanley 70 FINAL/Thurs. Legacy @ #4 Fargo Davies 7 p.m. Friday #5 Minot @ West Fargo 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings