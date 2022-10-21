NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Sweet 16 has officially begun for Classes 11B and 9B, while 11AA and 11A wrap up the final week of the regular season before it’s officially playoff football throughout the state of North Dakota!
Jump To:11AA
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Bismarck
|0
|Century
|23
|FINAL/Thurs.
|#2 Mandan
|17
|#1 West Fargo Sheyenne
|28
|FINAL/Thurs.
|St. Mary’s
|14
|#3 Fargo Shanley
|70
|FINAL/Thurs.
|Legacy
|@
|#4 Fargo Davies
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Minot
|@
|West Fargo
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#5 Fargo North
|21
|#3 Jamestown
|49
|FINAL/Thurs.
|#1 Red River
|46
|Dickinson
|0
|FINAL/Thurs.
|West Fargo Horace
|19
|Watford City
|21
|FINAL/Thurs.
|Turtle Mountain
|@
|Wahpeton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
11B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores:
|Lisbon
|@
|#3 Hillsboro/Central Valley
|1 p.m.
|Sat.
|Shiloh Christian
|@
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|1:30 p.m.
|Sat.
|Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich
|@
|#1 Kindred
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|Central Cass
|@
|Bottineau
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|Bishop Ryan
|@
|#4 Beulah
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|Thompson
|@
|Oakes
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|Ray/Powers Lake
|@
|Dickinson Trinity
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat.
|Bowman County
|@
|#2 Velva-D-A-Garrison
|3 p.m.
|Sat.
Playoff Bracket
9B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores:
|Wyndmere/Lidgerwood
|@
|#5 May-Port-C-G
|12 p.m.
|Sat.
|Maple River
|@
|#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
|1 p.m.
|Sat.
|North Star
|@
|#4 Cavalier
|1 p.m.
|Sat.
|Surrey
|@
|#8 St. John
|1:30 p.m.
|Sat.
|South Border
|@
|#7 Grant County/Flasher
|1:30 p.m.
|Sat.
|Hettinger County
|@
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|North Border
|@
|#3 North Prairie
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|@
|#6 Divide County
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
Playoff Bracket
Featured Articles
More on 11AA Football:
More on 11A Football:
- Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title
- Football: Dickinson’s experience is leaning on the momentum of last season
- Football: Veterans playing key roles for Turtle Mountain
More on 11B Football:
- Football: Dickinson Trinity adjusting defensively going into playoffs
- Football: Beulah’s Beauchamp stepping up in a big way
- After the Whistle: FNF Athlete of the Week Tyson Enget
- After the Whistle: A chat with FNF Week One Athlete of the Week Ty Dassinger of Dickinson Trinity
- Football: FNF Athlete of the Week Ben Schepp
More on 9B Football:
- After the Whistle: Divide County overcoming adversity leading up to playoff run
- Football: High scoring offense leading St. John heading into playoffs
- Football: New Salem-Almont ready for rematch in round of 16
- Football: Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn prepares for first trip to playoffs since 2017
- Football: South Border ready for revenge in first round of playoffs
- Football: Kidder County ready for its return to the postseason