NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Sweet 16 has officially begun for Classes 11B and 9B, while 11AA and 11A wrap up the final week of the regular season before it’s officially playoff football throughout the state of North Dakota!

11AA

Bismarck0Century23FINAL/Thurs.
#2 Mandan17#1 West Fargo Sheyenne28FINAL/Thurs.
St. Mary’s14#3 Fargo Shanley70FINAL/Thurs.
Legacy@#4 Fargo Davies7 p.m.Friday
#5 Minot@West Fargo7 p.m.Friday

11A

#5 Fargo North21#3 Jamestown49FINAL/Thurs.
#1 Red River46Dickinson0FINAL/Thurs.
West Fargo Horace19Watford City21FINAL/Thurs.
Turtle Mountain@Wahpeton7 p.m.Friday

11B

Lisbon@#3 Hillsboro/Central Valley1 p.m.Sat.
Shiloh Christian@Des Lacs-Burlington1:30 p.m.Sat.
Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich@#1 Kindred2 p.m.Sat.
Central Cass@Bottineau2 p.m.Sat.
Bishop Ryan@#4 Beulah2 p.m.Sat.
Thompson@Oakes2 p.m.Sat.
Ray/Powers Lake@Dickinson Trinity2:30 p.m.Sat.
Bowman County@#2 Velva-D-A-Garrison3 p.m.Sat.

9B

Wyndmere/Lidgerwood@#5 May-Port-C-G12 p.m.Sat.
Maple River@#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion1 p.m.Sat.
North Star@#4 Cavalier1 p.m.Sat.
Surrey@#8 St. John1:30 p.m.Sat.
South Border@#7 Grant County/Flasher1:30 p.m.Sat.
Hettinger County@#2 New Salem-Almont2 p.m.Sat.
North Border@#3 North Prairie2 p.m.Sat.
Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn@#6 Divide County2 p.m.Sat.

