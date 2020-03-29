Georgetown’s Mac McClung to test NBA waters, could return

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) shoots as he is defended by Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.

The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.

He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.

McClung’s last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.

As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists.

The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under coach Patrick Ewing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 3-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-29-20"

Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming"

Nurse Tests Positive Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Tests Positive Update"

Price Gauging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gauging"

N95 Local Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "N95 Local Need"

RW: Delores Castle

Thumbnail for the video titled "RW: Delores Castle"

Governor Burgum's Saturday Press Briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Burgum's Saturday Press Briefing"

Robert one minute 3-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one minute 3-28"

Stuffed Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuffed Animals"

Books and Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Books and Bracelets"

Yoga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga"

5 minute test

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 minute test"

Jaxon Duttenhefer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaxon Duttenhefer"

Mr. Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Basketball"

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Music at CHI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music at CHI"

Pebble Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pebble Creek"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Telehealth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telehealth"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge