Germany ‘keeper Manuel Neuer extends Bayern Munich contract

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Munich’s goal keeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world’s first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Hannibal Hanschke, Pool)

MUNICH (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract at Bayern Munich by two years through June 2023.

The 34-year-old Neuer, Bayern’s captain, had been involved in protracted negotiations with the club, particularly after it signed a would-be replacement in Alexander Nübel from Schalke for next season.

But talks to reassure Neuer of his place in the club evidently paid dividends with Bayern announcing his extension on Wednesday.

“I can easily put myself in the situation Manuel is in,” said board member Oliver Kahn, himself a former goalkeeper. “We understand the direction Manuel wants to take in this phase of his career and what’s important to him. He’s sent a strong signal with this extension.”

Bayern announced in January that it would sign the 23-year-old Nübel on a free transfer for five years from July 1. Schalke had been trying to get its former captain to extend his contract but he turned down the club’s offer in December, allowing Bayern to step in.

Since the deal was made public, Nübel was dropped by Schalke after some poor performances, though he may be recalled with his replacement also underperforming.

Neuer, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011 and went on to be voted the world’s best goalkeeper four times. He has won the last seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, as well as five German Cups, and the Champions League in 2013

“It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism,” Neuer was quoted by Bayern as saying on Wednesday.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge paid tribute to Neuer as “the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20"

Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west"

Life Hacks: Waking up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Waking up"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Money for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for Schools"

Parshall Senior Quilts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Senior Quilts"

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Summer Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Summer Meals"

Summer School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer School Plans"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge