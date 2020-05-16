Giants’ DeAndre Baker surrenders in armed robbery case

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Georgia defensive back DeAndre Baker poses with his new jersey after the New York Giants selected him in the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. Police in South Florida are trying to find Giants cornerback Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party. Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player.

Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says he has affidavits that will clear Baker.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Greico, also says he has such affidavits.

Cohen posted on Instagram: “We believe our client is innocent of all charges. We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client.”

Dunbar had not surrendered to police as of Saturday afternoon. On Friday, Greico said that “law enforcement and the state attorney’s office are both now aware that my client is innocent.”

Police in Miramar, Florida, issued arrest warrants for both men after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Robert One Minute 5-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-16"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-16-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-16-20"

Sandlot Showdown Day two early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandlot Showdown Day two early highlights"

Sandlot Showdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandlot Showdown"

South Border Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track & Field"

Friday, May 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation & Federal Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation & Federal Funding"

Lions Basketball Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Basketball Canceled"

Bismarck Sandlot Early Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Sandlot Early Games"

Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis"

Northern Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Testing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Scout Provides Flag Drop Boxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scout Provides Flag Drop Boxes"

Magic City Home Leisure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Home Leisure"

Boosting Morale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boosting Morale"

Restaurant in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant in Mandan"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15"

MSA United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSA United Way"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge