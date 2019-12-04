Live Now
Giants QB Jones has ankle sprain, Manning likely to start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was kept out of practice Wednesday with a high right ankle sprain, and coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning “very likely” will start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shurmur adds that Manning could very well be the starter for the rest of the season. The rookie Jones has been the starter since the third game of the season, which Giants won 32-31 at Tampa Bay. They beat Washington the next week and have lost eight straight games since. The first-round draft pick has completed 61% of his passes (228 of 370) for 2,374 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Jones stood on the sideline Wednesday wearing a boot on his right foot. Manning, the team’s starter since 2004, started for the first two games this season, completing 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.

