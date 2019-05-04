Girls HS Soccer: Bismarck High vaults to first place in West, Mandan second

In girls’ high school soccer, Mandan’s win over Minot combined with Bismarck’s victory over Legacy put the Demons in first place in the WDA standings on May 3.

In Minot, Mandan scored in the first half on a penalty kick from the Elizabeth Geiger. The goal was the only score the Braves needed in a 1-0 win.

With Minot’s loss, Bismarck could move into the top spot. Bismarck scored two goals within two minutes of each other to race out to a 2-0 lead. Bismarck takes over the top spot on the West with a 5-0 victory over Legacy.