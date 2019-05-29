Live Now
Girls HS Soccer: Dickerson has been “rock solid” for Bismarck in the net

Tomorrow, Bismarck High will make their first state tournament appearance since 2015.

The Demons will be the West No. 2 seed, which is there highest seed since the 2010 season. Bismarck High rolled through the regular season. At one point, Bismarck High won 10 straight matches. Part of there success is freshman Recee Vorachek. The other part of their success is first year goalie Olivia Dickerson.

“Shes’ been rock solid in the back for us,” head coach Andy Foss said. “After our Jamestown game where she gave up two goals she wouldn’t talk to me because she was upset with herself about how she felt she played, but she played really well in that game and she’s played well for us all year.”

In the first round of the state playoffs, Bismarck faces West Fargo Sheyenne.

Century faces Fargo Davies.

