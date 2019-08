In girls’ high school soccer, Legacy’s season came to an end against Jamestown in the WDA Play-in match at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field in Mandan on May 21.

Legacy, the No. 7 seed, trailed Jamestown, the No. 6 seed, 1-nil at the half. Jamestown was able to escape with a 2-1 victory.

Jamestown will face Mandan for a spot in the state tournament on Thursday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m.