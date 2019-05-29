Girls HS Tennis: Mandan hopes for better results at State this time

In girl’s high school tennis, Mandan will make back-to-back trips to the state tournament.

Mandan will be the No. 3 seed from the West, which is a little bit of surprise since Mandan went through the regular season conference schedule with an 8-0 record and had the top seed for the Regionals.

Last season, the girls took sixth at State, but with an added year of experience they expect a better finish.

“I’m expecting a really tough match,” sophomore Elizabeth Felderman said, “but I really think that we can pull it out.”

“I’m really excited because it’s my last year,” senior Kenna Vogel said. “I feel like we have a really good shot. There’s really good competition, but I think we have a good chance at doing well.”

Mandan’s quarterfinals match with Fargo Davies is tomorrow at 10 a.m. in Grand Forks.