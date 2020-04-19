Glance at plans sports leagues have made to resume play

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press canvassed major sports around the world asking what the plan was to return to action. Most leagues gave aggressive and optimistic plans to start play within weeks, while fall sports said they plan to start on schedule.

Key stakeholders confirmed, however, that they have less optimistic backup plans. Some of the options include, holding the basketball and hockey playoffs in September, kicking off college football in the spring of 2021 and holding votes to determine champions in some soccer leagues.

Bull Riding: Professional Bull Riders returning to action next weekend in “closed, made-for-TV event” in Oklahoma.

College Football: Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione says policymakers are looking at several models that include shortening the season or moving part or all of it to the spring.

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled to Sept. 5.

MLB: Plans include bringing all 30 teams to Arizona and playing through December, scheduling doubleheaders with seven-inning games and home run contests to settle games that would otherwise go into extra innings.

NASCAR: A tentative schedule given to teams shows the season resuming May 24 at the Coca-Cola 600, with midweek races and doubleheaders crammed in from June to August to complete the postponed events.

NBA: Medical experts have said there almost certainly won’t be any basketball until at least June. The league is reportedly considering a number of scenarios, including shortening some playoff series and playing them in arenas with no fans.

NFL: Contingency plans reportedly include playing a shortened season, or playing games in front of empty or half-full stadiums.

NHL: Plans include going directly to playoffs when play resumes, and possibly playing games at neutral sites. Teams have asked about arena availability through August.

Olympics: Tokyo Games rescheduled to start July 23, 2021, though some organizers now saying there’s no guarantee COVID-19 will be controlled enough to hold the massive international event.

PGA Tour: Plans on returning week of June 11 in Fort Worth Texas, with tournament for no fans. Three of four majors have been rescheduled, starting with PGA in August.

Soccer: English Premier League has optimistic plan in place to restart June 8. German Bundesliga plans to resume in May have been threatened by government ban on public gatherings through August. Scottish teams have been asked to vote on whether to cancel seasons, which means the champions would be the teams leading when play stopped. FIFA is facing challenges to extend seasons because many player contracts expire on June 30.

Tennis: With professional circuits on hold until at least July, Serena Williams’ coach says he’s starting an independent league to play matches in front of no fans starting May 16. Wimbledon has been canceled and French Open has been moved to Sept. 20.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"

Healthy Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Kids"

CountryHouse Dance Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse Dance Video"

Frontline Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Photos"

Shipping on the Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shipping on the Rise"

Indigenized Energy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indigenized Energy"

Robert One Minute 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-18"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20"

Sustaining the Bakken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sustaining the Bakken"

4-18 Governor's Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-18 Governor's Press Conference"

Logan Merck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Merck"

More on the Numbers 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "More on the Numbers 4-18"

Race for Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Governor"

More Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More Testing"

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge