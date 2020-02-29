Golden State star Curry not quite ready to return Sunday

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles on the bench as players warm up before an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being sidelined for four months, but he won’t return from a broken left hand quite that soon.

Golden State said Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and “continues to make good progress in his recovery.” He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to play in March, the Warriors said.

Coach Steve Kerr had said before Tuesday’s game against Sacramento that hopefully Curry would return against Washington. But the two-time MVP needed to be re-evaluated Saturday to better determine his status.

Curry has played only four games this season, falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Suns. The Warriors were playing at Phoenix on Saturday night, mired in an eight-game losing streak.

___

https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"

Leap Year baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year baby"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 2-29-20"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 2-29-20"

Bio Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bio Girls"

Healthy Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Living"

Coronavirus Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Death"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

WDA Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Basketball"

Girls State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls State Hockey"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

Overdose Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Deaths"

Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Arson Prelim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arson Prelim"

Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge