Gonzaga’s Ayayi declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent

FILE – In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi plays against San Francisco during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men’s tournament Monday, in Las Vegas. Ayayi has declared for the NBA draft but says he will not hire an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard from France says his top option remains returning for his junior season. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga sophomore Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft on Saturday but will not hire an agent.

The 6-foot-5 guard from France said his top option remains returning for his junior season. Ayayi averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season and was voted the most outstanding player of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

“I love the coaches, the school and my teammates,” he said. “There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next year’s NCAA season, so entering the draft gives me a little more time to evaluate that.”

He added he will work with Coach Mark Few and the staff in reaching a decision before the draft’s withdrawal date.

Ayayi is the second Gonzaga player to declare for the draft without hiring an agent, joining Corey Kispert.

Ayayi enjoyed a breakout season after averaging just 1.7 points in limited action as a freshman.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

