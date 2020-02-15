Grant Enfinger wins wild Truck Series opener at Daytona

National Sports

by: JENNA FRYER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tate Fogleman (02) and Korbin Forrister (7) crash between turns 3 and 4 during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Darryl Graham)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR opened the Truck Series season with one fiery crash, a truck stuck on its roof and Grrant Enfinger in victory lane following overtime and a door-to-door race to the finish line.

Enfinger beat Jordan Anderson in a frantic push to the finish that drew sparks as the trucks banged in Friday night’s closing lap at Daytona International Speedway.

The race had been delayed by rain, stopped when a crash caused Ty Majeski to flip onto his roof, and then oddly delayed in a crash that saw a fiery truck stopped on the apron when it was rear-ended from behind in a case of faulty equipment.

Enfinger cycled into a lead after late accidents and was out front when the race went to a two-lap overtime shootout. He first used a block on Ross Chastain to preserve the win, then had to beat Anderson to the finish line.

“I thought I set him up good,” Anderson said. “I got on Grant’s bumper there coming off (turn) 4 and got a good run and I’m like, ‘Man, this is like NASCAR Thunder 2003 all over again.’ I’m like, ‘I can do this.’ I push him out of the way and thought we had it. … This is what NASCAR is about. At Daytona, we almost won!”

Enfinger’s win was the 100th victory in the Truck Series for Ford, which won its first race in this series in 1995. It was Enfinger’s third career victory; the other two were at Talladega Superspeedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ty Majeski was flipped upside down in the closing laps of the first stage when he was plowed into on the side as the trucks at the front of the pack jockeyed for position.

His Chevrolet was stuck on its roof for several minutes as the race was red-flagged and safety workers attempted to flip the Silverado. Majeski was trapped inside, hanging by his seat belts, as the rookie waited to be freed from the vehicle.

It was not the Daytona debut the 25-year-old was expecting. Majeski had one previous Truck Series start.

“Nothing like I’ve ever experienced before,” he said. “I am not hurt, thankfully. Just my pride. We’ll live to race another day.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday Night Frenzy pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 1"

Friday Night Frenzy pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy pt 2"

The Horners

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Horners"

Drug Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust"

Dawn Morsette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dawn Morsette"

Bakken Elem Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elem Blankets"

WSC Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Enrollment"

Remembering Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Hearts"

Tying the Knot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tying the Knot"

Best/Worst VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best/Worst VDay"

Sweetheart Serenades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweetheart Serenades"

Imagination Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Imagination Library"

Gun Range

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Range"

Minot City Hall Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Hall Security"

Fire in Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire in Harvey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/14"

NDGF Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDGF Violations"

Hemp Dispensary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Dispensary"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/14"

Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enjoy the warm Valentine's Day!"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge