Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
LeBron James, Jaren Jackson

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

An MRI exam showed Jackson sprained his knee Friday night contesting a shot late in the second quarter. He did not return for thesecond half of Memphis’ 117-105 loss to the Lakers.

Jackson is the Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.

Memphis currently is in the midst of a four-game road swing, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference at 28-28. They visit the Clippers on Monday night.

___

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

