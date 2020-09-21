Gundogan the latest Man City player to contract coronavirus

Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan, center, runs with the ball past Spain’s Thiago Alcantara, left, and Spain’s Fabian Ruiz during their UEFA Nations League soccer match at the Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has become the latest Manchester City player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League club gave no details of Gundogan’s condition on Monday, only saying he would be self isolating for 10 days based on government protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Two weeks ago, City announced Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19.

City opens its season on Monday night against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

