Hawks sign Watson from G League to bolster forward position

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed Paul Watson to a 10-day contract to add needed depth at forward.

The Hawks were without forwards John Collins (back contusion), Jabari Parker (throat infection) and F Cam Reddish (right wrist sprain) in Saturday night’s win over Indiana.

The 6-foot-6 Watson, from Fresno State, has started 13 games for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. He has averaged 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. He played for the G League Westchester Knicks the last two seasons.

