NEW YORK (AP)Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.

Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage.

But Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.

