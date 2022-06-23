BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 NBA Draft starts today with college athletes from across the globe hoping to have their names called. Teams take players from anywhere in the world, and with there only being two rounds and 58 total picks, being drafted to the NBA is that much more special.

Few NBA players have been lucky enough to call North Dakota home, so we decided to take a look at the North Dakotans who have been taken in the NBA Draft:

#11. Larry Bergh (PF)

From: Williston, ND

Draft pick: Round 11, 146th overall in 1969

Drafted by: Chicago Bulls

University: Weber State

#10. Dave Logan (G)

From: Fargo, ND

Draft pick: Round 9, 143rd overall in 1976

Drafted by: Kansas City Kings

University: Colorado

#9. Cavin Anderson (G)

From: Watford City, ND

Draft pick: Round 8, 128th overall in 1972

Drafted by: Chicago Bulls

University: Valley City State

#8. Bob Waldal (F)

From: Beach, ND

Draft pick: Round 7, 86th overall in 1968

Drafted by: New York Knicks

University: Dickinson State

#7. Bobby Goodall (F)

From: Sanish, ND

Draft pick: Round 6, 42nd overall in 1960

Drafted by: Los Angeles Lakers

University: Tulsa

#6. Matt Freije (PF)

From: Bismarck, ND

Draft pick: Round 2, 53rd overall in 2004

Drafted by: Miami Heat

University: Vanderbilt

CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 14: Matt Freije #35 of the New Orleans Hornets holds the ball during the game against the Charlotte Bobcats on December 14, 2004 at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bobcats won 94-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

#5. Mark Landsberger (PF)

From: Minot, ND

Draft pick: Round 2, 35th overall in 1977

Drafted by: Chicago Bulls

University: Arizona State

PHILADELPHIA – CIRCA 1980: Mark Landsberger #54 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game played circa 1980 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1980 NBAE (Photo by Ron Koch/NBAE via Getty Images)

#4. Glenn Hansen (SG)

From: Devils Lake, ND

Draft pick: Round 2, 31st overall in 1975

Drafted by: Kansas City Kings

University: LSU

KANSAS CITY – 1976: Glenn Hansen of the Kansas City Kings drives against the New Orleans Jazz circa 1976 in Kansas City Kansas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1976 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)

#3. Les Jepsen (C)

From: Bowbells, ND

Draft pick: Round 2, 28th overall in 1990

Drafted by: Golden State Warriors

University: Iowa

1989-1990: Les Jepsen of the Iowa Hawkeyes moves the ball during a game. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

#2. Phil Jackson (PF)

From: Williston, ND

Draft pick: Round 2, 17th overall in 1967

Drafted by: New York Knicks

University: North Dakota

NEW YORK – CIRCA 1973: Phil Jackson #18 of the New York Knicks shoots over Kermit Washington #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game circa 1973 at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Jackson played for the Knicks from 1967-78. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

#1. Doug McDermott (PF)

From: Grand Forks, ND

Draft pick: Round 1, 11th overall in 2014

Drafted by: Denver Nuggets

University: Creighton