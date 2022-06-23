BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 NBA Draft starts today with college athletes from across the globe hoping to have their names called. Teams take players from anywhere in the world, and with there only being two rounds and 58 total picks, being drafted to the NBA is that much more special.

Few NBA players have been lucky enough to call North Dakota home, so we decided to take a look at the North Dakotans who have been taken in the NBA Draft:

#11. Larry Bergh (PF)

  • From: Williston, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 11, 146th overall in 1969
  • Drafted by: Chicago Bulls
  • University: Weber State

#10. Dave Logan (G)

  • From: Fargo, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 9, 143rd overall in 1976
  • Drafted by: Kansas City Kings
  • University: Colorado

#9. Cavin Anderson (G)

  • From: Watford City, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 8, 128th overall in 1972
  • Drafted by: Chicago Bulls
  • University: Valley City State

#8. Bob Waldal (F)

  • From: Beach, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 7, 86th overall in 1968
  • Drafted by: New York Knicks
  • University: Dickinson State

#7. Bobby Goodall (F)

  • From: Sanish, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 6, 42nd overall in 1960
  • Drafted by: Los Angeles Lakers
  • University: Tulsa

#6. Matt Freije (PF)

  • From: Bismarck, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 2, 53rd overall in 2004
  • Drafted by: Miami Heat
  • University: Vanderbilt
CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 14: Matt Freije #35 of the New Orleans Hornets holds the ball during the game against the Charlotte Bobcats on December 14, 2004 at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bobcats won 94-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

#5. Mark Landsberger (PF)

  • From: Minot, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 2, 35th overall in 1977
  • Drafted by: Chicago Bulls
  • University: Arizona State
PHILADELPHIA – CIRCA 1980: Mark Landsberger #54 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during a game played circa 1980 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1980 NBAE (Photo by Ron Koch/NBAE via Getty Images)

#4. Glenn Hansen (SG)

  • From: Devils Lake, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 2, 31st overall in 1975
  • Drafted by: Kansas City Kings
  • University: LSU
KANSAS CITY – 1976: Glenn Hansen of the Kansas City Kings drives against the New Orleans Jazz circa 1976 in Kansas City Kansas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1976 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)

#3. Les Jepsen (C)

  • From: Bowbells, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 2, 28th overall in 1990
  • Drafted by: Golden State Warriors
  • University: Iowa
1989-1990: Les Jepsen of the Iowa Hawkeyes moves the ball during a game. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

#2. Phil Jackson (PF)

  • From: Williston, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 2, 17th overall in 1967
  • Drafted by: New York Knicks
  • University: North Dakota
NEW YORK – CIRCA 1973: Phil Jackson #18 of the New York Knicks shoots over Kermit Washington #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game circa 1973 at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Jackson played for the Knicks from 1967-78. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

#1. Doug McDermott (PF)

  • From: Grand Forks, ND
  • Draft pick: Round 1, 11th overall in 2014
  • Drafted by: Denver Nuggets
  • University: Creighton
SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 9: Doug McDermott #17 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a free throw during the game against the Toronto Raptors on March 9, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)