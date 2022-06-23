BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 NBA Draft starts today with college athletes from across the globe hoping to have their names called. Teams take players from anywhere in the world, and with there only being two rounds and 58 total picks, being drafted to the NBA is that much more special.
Few NBA players have been lucky enough to call North Dakota home, so we decided to take a look at the North Dakotans who have been taken in the NBA Draft:
#11. Larry Bergh (PF)
- From: Williston, ND
- Draft pick: Round 11, 146th overall in 1969
- Drafted by: Chicago Bulls
- University: Weber State
#10. Dave Logan (G)
- From: Fargo, ND
- Draft pick: Round 9, 143rd overall in 1976
- Drafted by: Kansas City Kings
- University: Colorado
#9. Cavin Anderson (G)
- From: Watford City, ND
- Draft pick: Round 8, 128th overall in 1972
- Drafted by: Chicago Bulls
- University: Valley City State
#8. Bob Waldal (F)
- From: Beach, ND
- Draft pick: Round 7, 86th overall in 1968
- Drafted by: New York Knicks
- University: Dickinson State
#7. Bobby Goodall (F)
- From: Sanish, ND
- Draft pick: Round 6, 42nd overall in 1960
- Drafted by: Los Angeles Lakers
- University: Tulsa
#6. Matt Freije (PF)
- From: Bismarck, ND
- Draft pick: Round 2, 53rd overall in 2004
- Drafted by: Miami Heat
- University: Vanderbilt
#5. Mark Landsberger (PF)
- From: Minot, ND
- Draft pick: Round 2, 35th overall in 1977
- Drafted by: Chicago Bulls
- University: Arizona State
#4. Glenn Hansen (SG)
- From: Devils Lake, ND
- Draft pick: Round 2, 31st overall in 1975
- Drafted by: Kansas City Kings
- University: LSU
#3. Les Jepsen (C)
- From: Bowbells, ND
- Draft pick: Round 2, 28th overall in 1990
- Drafted by: Golden State Warriors
- University: Iowa
#2. Phil Jackson (PF)
- From: Williston, ND
- Draft pick: Round 2, 17th overall in 1967
- Drafted by: New York Knicks
- University: North Dakota
#1. Doug McDermott (PF)
- From: Grand Forks, ND
- Draft pick: Round 1, 11th overall in 2014
- Drafted by: Denver Nuggets
- University: Creighton