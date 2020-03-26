Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields

National Sports

by: STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 23, 2020, photo provided by Bauer Hockey Corp., an employee models a medical face shield the hockey equipment manufacturer has begun creating to help those treating the coronavirus pandemic, at Bauer Hockey Corp. in Blainville, Quebec. (Bauer Hockey Corp via AP)

Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

When hockey came to a halt amid the global pandemic, Bauer faced the possibility of closing its manufacturing plant in Blainville, Quebec, but engineers there instead brainstormed the idea of producing medical shields to help protect people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

They came up with a prototype, and Bauer vice president of global marketing Mary-Kay Messier said there were 100,000 devices ready for distribution by this week. They’re expected to first go to doctors and nurses in Canada, then the U.S.

“There’s a real shortage, a dire shortage of medical devices and gear that’s needed to keep people on the front lines safe,” Messier said.

The medical shields are being produced in Quebec and a facility in Liverpool, New York, that primarily makes Bauer’s lacrosse equipment. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno tweeted: “Awesome work @BauerHockey. Like many, I’m proud to wear your equipment! Thanks for making a difference where it matters!” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire added, “I’m proud to see this NH business adapt to help health care workers’ needs during this time.”

Spokeswoman Vanessa McMains of Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore said volunteers are assembling face shields and 35,000 fanny packs with gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to be distributed to those in close contact with COVID-19 patients. She said Johns Hopkins was preparing for a shortage in the U.S. similar to what has happened to other countries around the world.

Congress’ $2.2 trillion virus relief package earmarked $1 billion under the Defense Production Act to help private industry boost the production of medical gear.

“Every company has something that they can contribute,” Messier said. “It’s just a matter of a little bit of creativity to try and think about what it could be.”

Bauer is still ramping up production of the medical shields, and Messier said she hopes other companies follow suit. She said in times of tragedy, rival manufacturers should not be competitors.

“You’re really just all in on it together in how you can help the team,” she said. “I think about hockey. It’s really a team sport, right? And we’re fortunate to work in that kind of environment, and in this time it’s about how can we support the greater community.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

F5 Project Donations Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "F5 Project Donations Needed"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"

Sale Barn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sale Barn"

Online Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Sales"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge