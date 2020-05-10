Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Holding French Open without fans and later on are options

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Philippe-Chatrier tennis court with its retractable roof is pictured from a balloon which measures air quality during a nationwide confinement to counter the Covid-19, in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 as the Roland Garros tournament is posponed. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — The French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros could be held without fans later this year, the president of the French Tennis Federation said on Sunday.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organizers are considering the prospect it might need to go ahead without fans present. It could even start one week later.

“Organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It’s not to be overlooked,” Giudicelli said in the newspaper interview Sunday. “We’re not ruling any option out.”

However, he conceded that “the lack of visibility” when hosting a tournament without fans is a concern.

Recent reports have speculated that the French Open could be rescheduled again.

“The 20th or the 27th, that does not change much,” Giudicelli said.

The FFT is refunding all tickets purchased for the original dates of Roland Garros by the end of May, and a new ticketing procedure will be opened if it goes ahead.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"

Zoo Opens in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Opens in Bismarck"

Stanley Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Baseball"

Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday"

TRNP Opens Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Opens Saturday"

Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Baseball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball Tournament"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Youthworks Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youthworks Bismarck"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge