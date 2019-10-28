Horsepower, literally: Finnish horse show runs on manure

National Sports

by: JARI TANNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Whitaker of Great Britain, with horse Catwalk IV, winning the the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup 165 cm at the Helsinki International Horse Show in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — In a glimpse of the future, an entire sports event has been run on horse manure.

The world’s governing equestrian body on Monday praised a climate-friendly scheme by a Finnish equestrian event to generate all its electricity needs from horse manure, saying the initiative paves way in cutting reliance on fossil fuels in horse sports.

A delegation from the Lausanne, Switzerland-based International Federation for Equestrian Sports, or FEI, visited the four-day Helsinki International Horse Show, which ended Sunday, to get acquainted with the manure-to-energy technology developed by Finnish utility Fortum.

FEI President Ingmar De Vos said the system proves that “ideas for alternative energy solutions can come from the most unlikely places.”

Over 150 megawatt hours of energy was created from the 100 tons of manure collected from competing horses during the event in the Finnish capital, which hosted the FEI World Cup jumping qualifier.

That was enough to meet the event’s entire electric needs, including lighting, scoreboards and cellphone charging stations at the venue, an ice hockey arena packed with crowds, FEI said. It also generated surplus energy that was distributed back into the Finnish national grid to heat homes in the Helsinki area.

De Vos endorsed the horse show organizer’s ecological “Helsinki Jumps Green” project as “a tremendous contribution” to equestrian sport and said it helped not only the local community but was also taking forward the federation’s push for more sustainable horse sports globally.

Anssi Paalanen, the vice president of Fortum Horsepower, told The Associated Press the manure-gathering scheme took off as an internal startup project five years ago. It has since grown into a full-fledged business, with 70,000 tons of manure collected from horse stables in Finland since 2015.

An average horse produces eight to ten tons of manure per year, equaling up to 15 megawatt hours of energy, Paalanen said. Manure from only two horses is enough to heat a single-family house for one year, he added.

With some 75,000 horses in Finland, manure makes another renewable energy source in the Nordic country of 5.5 million. The center-left government has made tackling the effects of climate change a priority and aims to make Finland carbon neutral by 2035.

Fortum, a state-controlled company operating in several European countries, says manure output from the estimated 6 million horses in Europe could satisfy Finland’s entire electricity consumption.

“Horse manure is relatively energy-rich, ash-free and dry in comparison, for example, to cow manure, which is notably damper material,” Paalanen said. “As a chemical substance, it is surprisingly close to wood chips.”

Traditionally, horse manure has been used as a natural fertilizer on fields but lots of it has also ended up as general waste.

Paalanen said manure dumping to landfills has been banned in the European Union for several years now and noted that the evolving manure-to-energy technology holds “immense potential for countries with large horse populations.”

In southern Finland, Fortum transports manure by trucks directly from horse stables to the company’s biofuel-fired, combined heat and power plant in Jarvenpaa, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Helsinki. There the manure is mixed and burnt with forestry residues like sawdust and wood chips.

Paalanen stressed that manure is never burnt on its own and, as a rule, makes up no more than 10% of the biomass.

FEI, which says environmental sustainability is a priority, has published a sustainability guide book for horse event organizers.FEI says when horse manure replaces other biomass in power and heat production it is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 200 kilograms per ton of manure.

“And if horse manure replaces fossil fuels like coal, the benefits are even greater,” FEI said.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate change issues at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge