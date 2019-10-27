Houston DE Watt out for season with pectoral injury

National Sports

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
DeAndre Washington, J.J. Watt

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is hit by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt sustained a season-ending injury to his pectoral muscle on Sunday in a win over the Oakland Raiders.

Watt was injured in the second quarter of Houston’s 27-24 win and tweeted afterward that he was done for the season.

His tweet said: “This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

That tweet came after he retweeted a video of him making a tackle for a loss. The caption on the tweet read: “Look out for No. 99,” and he added the comment: “Shoulda told my pec to look out lol.”

This is the third time in four seasons that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has had a season-ending injury. He missed the last 13 games of 2016 with a back injury which required surgery and played just five games in 2017 before breaking his leg. He played all 16 games last season and was a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 16 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.

His injury is a big loss for a team which traded 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle in August and has little experienced depth to absorb his absence.

Watt was injured when he tackled running back Josh Jacobs for a 6-yard loss in the second quarter. He went to the locker room with about 5½ minutes left in the quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent.

Watt had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge