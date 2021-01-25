How are you celebrating the NFL’s Big Game?

Watching the Big Game is fun. Watching the people watching the game and reacting can also be a blast.

When Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go up against Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on February 7, shoot a little video or some photos of how you’re celebrating the game.

It doesn’t matter if it’s just you at home, a group of people at a game party or folks gathered at the local sports bar. 

Shoot a little video or take some pictures, send it to us and we’ll post it online as part of our celebration of the annual Game of Games. Send it via email to ndfirst@kxnet.com, or through our KX Facebook page.

